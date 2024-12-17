Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) (Benz or the Company) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Shareholder Meeting held on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 10am (AWST) in Perth, Australia (the Meeting).

All matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in the company's Notice of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders and Information Circular dated November 15, 2024, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at the Meeting.

A total of 41,010,211 common shares were voted at the Meeting, representing approximately 24.25% of the total issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of the record date of the Meeting.

As required under ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2, we advise details of resolutions and the proxies as set out at Appendix 1.

This announcement has been approved for release by the Board.

About Benz Mining Corp.

Benz Mining Corp. (TSXV: BZ) (ASX: BNZ) is a pure-play gold exploration company dual-listed on the TSX Venture Exchange and Australian Securities Exchange. The Company owns the Eastmain Gold Project in Quebec, with a NI 43-101 and JORC (2012) compliant mineral resource of 1,005,000 ounces at 6.1g/t Au, showcasing Benz's focus on high-grade, high-margin assets in premier mining jurisdictions.

On 6 November 2024, Benz announced a binding agreement to acquire the Glenburgh and Mt Egerton Gold Projects in Western Australia from Spartan Resources Limited (ASX: SPR). This acquisition, once completed, will mark a transformational step, establishing Benz as a multi-jurisdictional gold exploration company with a focus on unlocking value in underexplored assets. The Glenburgh Project features a Mineral Resource Estimate of 16.3Mt at 1.0 g/t Au (510,100 ounces of contained gold).

Benz's key point of difference lies in its team's deep geological expertise and the use of advanced geological techniques, particularly in high-metamorphic terrane exploration. The Company aims to rapidly grow its global resource base and solidify its position as a leading gold explorer across two of the world's most prolific gold regions.





Competent Person's Statement (JORC Code)

The Mineral Resource Estimates for the Eastmain Project and the Glenburgh Project were previously reported in accordance with Listing Rule 5.8 on 24 May 2023 and 6 November 2024, respectively. The Company confirms that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the information included in the original market announcements and confirms that all material assumptions and technical parameters underpinning the Estimates continue to apply and have not materially changed. The Company confirms that the form and context in which the Competent Person's findings are presented have not been materially modified from the original market announcements.

Historical Mineral Resource Estimates

All mineral resource estimates in respect of the Glenburgh Project in this news release are considered to be "historical estimates" as defined under NI 43-101- Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (NI 43-101). These historical estimates are not considered to be current and are not being treated as such. These estimates have been prepared in accordance with the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves prepared by the Joint Ore Reserves Committee of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, Australian Institute of Geoscientists and Minerals Council of Australia (JORC Code) and have not been reported in accordance with NI 43-101. A qualified person (as defined in NI 43-101) (Qualified Person) has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimates as current mineral resources. A Qualified Person would need to review and verify the scientific information and conduct an analysis and reconciliation of historical data in order to verify the historical estimates as current mineral resources.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward looking information is based on plans, expectations, and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions, including, that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events and that the Company obtains regulatory approval. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to prove not to be valid or reliable, that occurrences such as those referred to above are realized and result in delays, or cessation in planned work, that the Company's financial condition and development plans change, and delays in regulatory approval, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to the Company as set forth in the Company's continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements, other than as required by applicable law.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ACCURACY OR ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Appendix 1: The following information is provided in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and shows the number of proxy votes received prior to the Meeting. The Company notes no additional votes were cast directly in the Meeting.

Resolution Resolution Result Voting Method Number of votes cast in Meeting Instructions given to validly appointed proxies For Against Withheld/ Abstained* For Against Withheld/ Abstained* Discretion 1. To set the number of Directors at four (4) Passed Poll 41,001,011

99.98% 9,200

0.02% - 41,001,011

99.98% 9,200

0.02% - - 2.1 Election of Director -

Evan Cranston Passed Poll 41,007,211

99.99% N/A 3,000

0.01% 41,007,211

99.99% N/A 3,000

0.01% - 2.2 Election of Director -

Mathew O'Hara Passed Poll 41,007,211

99.99% N/A 3,000

0.01% 41,007,211

99.99% N/A 3,000

0.01% - 2.3 Election of Director -

Peter Williams Passed Poll 41,007,211

99.99% N/A 3,000

0.01% 41,007,211

99.99% N/A 3,000

0.01% - 2.4 Election of Director -

Nick Tintor Passed Poll 41,007,211

99.99% N/A 3,000

0.01% 41,007,211

99.99% N/A 3,000

0.01% - 3. Appointment and Remuneration of Auditors Passed Poll 41,007,211

99.99% N/A 3,000

0.01% 41,007,211

99.99% N/A 3,000

0.01% - 4. Re-Approval of Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan Passed Poll 34,814,035

99.93% 23,200

0.07% - 34,814,035

99.93% 23,200

0.07% - - 5. Approval of 10% Placement Facility Passed Poll 40,987,711

99.95% 3,500

0.01% 19,000

0.05% 40,987,711

99.95% 3,500

0.01% 19,000

0.05% - 6. Ratification of prior issue of Placement Shares Passed Poll 40,923,711

99.79% 7,500

0.02% 79,000

0.19% 40,923,711

99.79% 7,500

0.02% 79,000

0.19% - 7. Approval to issue Consideration Shares to Spartan Resources Ltd Passed Poll 40,967,511

99.90% 13,700

0.03% 29,000

0.07% 40,967,511

99.90% 13,700

0.03% 29,000

0.07% - 8. Approval to issue Milestone Consideration Shares to Spartan Resources Ltd Passed Poll 40,967,511

99.90% 13,700

0.03% 29,000

0.07% 40,967,511

99.90% 13,700

0.03% 29,000

0.07% - 9. Approval of Transaction Resolution Passed Poll 40,982,011

99.93% 3,000

0.01% 25,200

0.06% 40,982,011

99.93% 3,000

0.01% 25,200

0.06% -

*Votes cast by a person who abstains on an item are not counted in calculating the required majority on a poll.

