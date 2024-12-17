Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 10:12 Uhr
StarCompliance Celebrates Innovation, Collaboration and Culture with their Annual Client Awards

Star's third annual awards highlight outstanding contributions to the compliance industry, with nominations received worldwide

ROCKVILLE, Md., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCompliance (Star), a leading SaaS provider of employee compliance technology solutions, today announced the recipients of its Star Client Awards. The awards, which celebrate innovation, collaboration, and culture in regtech, recognized four clients in EMEA, seven in North America, and two in APAC. Star will be donating $1,000 to each winner's charity of choice.

"It's a privilege to extend my congratulations to all recipients of the Star Client Awards, honoring innovation, collaboration, and culture, especially as we celebrate Star's 25th anniversary," said Star's CEO, Jennifer Sun. "Over the past quarter century, our collaboration with clients has been vital, enabling us to continuously enhance our platform. Their invaluable feedback guides our allocation of time, resources, and efforts, ensuring that our technology remains impactful in the ever-evolving compliance sector."

The Star Innovator Awards were presented to multiple clients including California Pizza Kitchen, in recognition of their outstanding adoption and integration of novel technologies. These companies showcased unique processes to address specific business challenges over the past year, whether through the STAR Platform or other means.

ANZ Banking Group, Cerberus Capital Management, MFS Investment Management, and NatWest were honored with the Star Collaborator Award for their dedication and contributions over the past year, as their teams collaborated with Star. Their support played a significant role in advancing and innovating the STAR Platform.

The Star Influencer Awards recognized Baillie Gifford and ICapital for their initiatives in integrating compliance into their core business DNA. Their endeavors have positively shaped and enhanced their organizations' view on compliance.

The Rising Star Awards celebrated Advent International, Brightwell and Mercer as exceptional organizations who have created an outstanding impact within Star's client community.

About StarCompliance

StarCompliance is the world's leading provider of employee compliance technology solutions. Trusted for over 25 years by more than one million users in 114 countries, Star's next-generation platform and user-friendly interface delivers the data, technology, and actionable insights needed to proactively mitigate risk, monitor conflicts globally, and support complex whistleblowing regulations. Visit www.starcompliance.com to discover the comprehensive security and unparalleled assurance you need to build a culture of compliance today.

This is not an endorsement by any company referenced herein of StarCompliance, or StarCompliance's products or services.

Media Contact:

Greg.tarmin@starcompliance.com
+1 917-868-7791

© 2024 PR Newswire
