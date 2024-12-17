BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks drifted lower on Tuesday due to linger political uncertainties in Germany and France, and ahead of the release of German Ifo business climate index and ZEW economic sentiment numbers for December later in the day.Investors also await policy decision from a slew of central banks this week, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and Bank of England.The Fed will announce its last move on interest rates for the year on Wednesday and it is likely that the main rate will be cut for a third straight time.Eurozone government bond yields largely steady after Chancellor Olaf Scholz lost a vote of confidence, triggering a snap general election for 23, seven months ahead of schedule.The benchmark DAX was down 40 points, or 0.2 percent, at 20,273 after falling half a percent in the previous session.Thyssenkrupp nucera AG shares were up more than 4 percent after the company logged its highest quarterly sales for its alkaline electrolysers.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX