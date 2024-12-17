BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Tuesday.The pound rose to more than a 4-1/2-month high of 1.1395 against the Swiss franc, a 5-day high of 1.2707 against the U.S. dollar and a 4-day high of 0.8258 against the euro, from early lows of 1.1332, 1.2666 and 0.8296, respectively.Against the yen, the pound edged up to 195.91 from an early low of 195.10.If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.14 against the franc, 1.28 against the greenback, 0.81 against the euro and 199.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX