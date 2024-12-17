Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
17.12.2024 10:46 Uhr
M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc: Block listing Six Monthly Return

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Block listing Six Monthly Return 

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 
Block listing Six Monthly Return 
17-Dec-2024 / 09:12 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
M&G CREDIT INCOME INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 
 
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN 
 
 
Date: 17 December 2024 
 
Name of applicant:                                     M&G Credit Income Investment 
                                              Trust plc 
Name of scheme:                                      N/A 
Period of return:                           From:        17 June  To: 16 December 
                                              2024      2024 
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:           14,203,384 ordinary shares 
                                              of 1 pence each 
Plus: The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the  0 ordinary shares of 1 pence 
last return (if any increase has been applied for):                    each 
Less: Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): 1,800,000 ordinary shares of 
                                              1 pence each 
Equals: Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:         12,403,384 ordinary shares 
                                              of 1 pence each 
               Link Company Matters Limited 
Name of contact: 
               Company Secretary 
Telephone number of contact: 07936 332 503

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BFYYL325, GB00BFYYT831 
Category Code: BLR 
TIDM:      MGCI 
LEI Code:    549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  365724 
EQS News ID:  2052913 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2052913&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2024 04:13 ET (09:13 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
