ThyssenKrupp Nucera demonstrated remarkable revenue growth in fiscal year 2023/24, with total sales surging 30% to reach €862 million. The company's green hydrogen segment emerged as a particular standout, experiencing a substantial 60% increase to €524 million. However, this impressive top-line growth was offset by strategic investments, as the company reported an operating loss of €14 million, contrasting with the previous year's €25 million profit. The shift to negative territory primarily stemmed from intensified research and development investments, which nearly doubled to €36 million, alongside elevated administrative expenses associated with organizational expansion.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead to fiscal year 2024/25, the company maintains a cautiously optimistic stance, projecting revenues between €850 million and €950 million. Within this forecast, the green hydrogen division is expected to contribute between €450 million and €550 million. The operating result is anticipated to range from a €30 million loss to a €5 million profit. Despite the operational challenges, market sentiment remains positive, evidenced by a more than 5% increase in the company's share price following the announcement.

