Asia Pacific dominates the annual rankings once again

Key Findings:

Hong Kong (HKG) -Taipei (TPE) sees 48% year-on-year capacity growth

7 out of 10 top busiest international routes are in the Asia Pacific region

The busiest domestic route is Jeju (CJU)-Seoul Gimpo (GMP), 14M seats

New York (JFK)- London Heathrow (LHR) #10 busiest global route with 4.0M seats

OAG, the leading data platform for the global travel industry, today revealed the 2024 Busiest Routes in the world. The analysis is powered by OAG's Global Airline Schedules Data and provides an overview of route performance and trends, both internationally and domestically.

Asia Pacific dominates the annual rankings once again with 7 of the top 10 international busiest routes and 9/10 busiest domestic routes. The #1 busiest international route of 2024, and the top 10 route seeing biggest growth, is Hong Kong (HKG)-Taipei (TPE) with 6.8M seats and a 48% increase in capacity between 2023-2024 pushing it up from 3rd place last year.

Cairo (CAI)-Jeddah (JED) takes the #2 spot with 5.5M seats, one of two routes operating in the Middle East that have entered the top 10 since 2019. CAI-JED has experienced 68% growth in 5 years, while Dubai (DBX)-Riyadh (RUH) is 6th placed with 4.3M seats and 37% capacity growth since 2019.

Other international routes seeing impressive year-on-year growth are Seoul Incheon (ICN)-Tokyo Narita (NRT), moving from 5th to 3rd with 30% capacity growth, and Bangkok (BKK)-Hong Kong (HKG), re-entering the top 10 at #7 after placing 11th in 2023.

New York (JFK)- London Heathrow (LHR) takes #1 spot for busiest international route in Europe and in North America. Cairo (CAI)-Jeddah (JED) is the top international route in both Africa and the Middle East and Orlando (MCO)-San Juan (SJU) is the #1 international route in Latin America.

OAG's Chief Analyst, John Grant commented: "With the ASPAC region very close to a full recovery, the busiest routes are concentrated in the familiar major hubs of Hong Kong, Seoul Incheon and Singapore, although the composition of the supply on those routes is changing as the low-cost sector continues its growth at a faster rate than legacy.

One of the most interesting developments is the growth in regional Middle East markets with a particular emphasis on Saudi Arabia, where the Vision 2030 project continues to drive both business and leisure demand".

Find the global and regional rankings of the world's busiest airlines routes of 2024 and methodology on OAG's website.

