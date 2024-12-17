ALKemist Bio, a biotechnology company dedicated to transforming the treatment of ALK-positive cancers, today announced the appointment of Dr. Adi Hoess to the company's Board as an independent director. Dr. Hoess brings over three decades of leadership experience from across the biopharmaceutical industry and a significant commitment to the development of immuno-oncology therapeutics. As the former CEO of Affimed N.V., he played a pivotal role in advancing groundbreaking therapies that harness the immune system to combat cancer, aligning with ALKemist Bio's mission to effectively target Anaplastic Lymphoma Kinase (ALK). ALK is a driver oncogene associated with several cancer types that often develop as an aggressive and recurrent disease after failure of ALK inhibition therapy. The addition of an experienced Board member strengthens the company's ongoing preclinical evaluation and upcoming clinical development of its T cell-based therapies for ALK-positive tumors.

"Adi's deep expertise in cellular therapies and impressive track record of driving biotech innovation and corporate development will be instrumental as ALKemist Bio enters its next phase of growth," said Pietro Puglisi, Executive Chairman of ALKemist Bio. "With his guidance, we are well-positioned to achieve important progress in our pipeline and prepare for clinical evaluation, with the overall objective of bringing transformative therapies to patients with ALK-positive cancers."

"The team at ALKemist Bio is developing groundbreaking ALK-specific cell therapies, which in preclinical testing eliminated ALK-positive cancer cells," Dr. Hoess commented. "ALK-positive tumors are aggressive and often relapse despite the availability of innovative kinase inhibitors, while T cell-based approaches offer the potential for more durable responses. I look forward to contributing to ALKemist's growth and supporting its mission to improve outcomes for patients."

Dr. Adi Hoess has had a broad-ranging career in leading biotechnology companies through important value-building transitions, including advancing innovative drug candidates into clinical development and executing corporate and collaborative transactions. After leaving Nasdaq-listed Affimed, where he served as CEO for 13 years, Dr. Hoess joined ViaNautis Bio, a company pioneering targeted delivery solutions for genetic medicines, as CEO in October 2024. He was also Chief Commercial Officer of Jerini, which was acquired by Shire. He started his career at MorphoSys, attaining the title of Vice President Licensing and Business Development, where he oversaw multiple in- and out-licensing deals. Dr. Hoess holds a medical degree from the Technical University of Munich and a PhD in Chemistry and Biochemistry from Munich University.

ALKemist Bio has achieved several key milestones over the past year. In December 2023, the company secured €6.9 million in funding through an investment round led by Claris Ventures, enabling the advancement of its first-in-class T Cell Receptor (TCR) cell therapy. Additionally, in July 2024, ALKemist Bio signed an exclusive license agreement with Boston Children's Hospital, granting the company rights to develop and commercialize ALK-specific TCR therapies. These achievements underscore ALKemist Bio's dedication to delivering innovative and life-changing solutions for patients with ALK-positive cancers.

About ALKemist Bio

ALKemist Bio's mission is to change the treatment and prognosis of aggressive ALK-positive cancers by developing T cell-based immunotherapies that can eradicate ALK-positive cancer cells, overcome resistance and extend remissions for these patients. Leveraging deep collaborations with leading hospitals and research institutions, our objective is to prove the effectiveness of T cell-based therapies to radically extend the gains of ALK inhibition. By closing in on ALK, we aim to bring a sea change to cancer treatment that will mean hope for all patients with ALK-positive tumors.

