AVATAi Sdn Bhd: AVATAi Revolutionizes 3D Creation with New Generative AI Platform

An accessible generative AI platform unleashing a new wave of digital creativity-launching December 18

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Imagine creating life-like 3D avatars, immersive game worlds, or intricate product prototypes in just a few clicks. That is the promise of AVATAi, launching globally on December 18, 2024, accessible via the web for iOS and Android. AVATAi puts professional-grade 3D tools in the hands of everyone-from professionals to hobbyists.

A New Era in 3D Content Creation

High-quality 3D creation has long been limited to experts, requiring expensive tools and technical expertise. AVATAi changes the game, making 3D creation faster and easier than ever.

"Our platform breaks down barriers, empowering users to bring their ideas to life," said Mikail Evloev, Co-Founder of AVATAi. "Whether you're an indie game developer, student, or creative professional, AVATAi enables limitless creativity."

The global 3D content market is booming. Valued at USD 3.72 billion in 2023, it is projected to hit USD 23.20 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 20.08% from 2024 to 2033. A 2024 U.S. survey revealed that nearly 40% of people aged 18 to 64 use generative AI, with one-third using it daily or several times a week.

What Makes AVATAi Unique?

Intuitive Design: The user-friendly and intuitive interface enables anyone to bring their 3D concepts to life.

The user-friendly and intuitive interface enables anyone to bring their 3D concepts to life. Versatility: Whether you're working in social media, gaming, or product design, the platform offers customization options to fit your needs.

Whether you're working in social media, gaming, or product design, the platform offers customization options to fit your needs. Unmatched Realism: Advanced algorithms deliver high-fidelity, lifelike detail and precision.

Advanced algorithms deliver high-fidelity, lifelike detail and precision. Speed: The platform handles large datasets quickly, catering to both individuals and businesses.

AVATAI inspires creators across industries, from TikTok creators crafting viral AR filters to game designers building immersive worlds.

Global Launch, Broad Appeal

Available worldwide on December 18, AVATAI offers flexible plans for individuals, creative teams, and enterprises. The platform also provides hands-on training and support, helping users maximize its potential.

"AVATAi is more than software-it's a catalyst for innovation," said Magomet Malsagov, Co-Founder of AVATAi. "We're helping creators and businesses bring their most ambitious 3D ideas to life."

What You Can Do with AVATAI

Transform your selfies into realistic 3D avatars for games or virtual meetings.

for games or virtual meetings. Build intricate 3D scenes for social media, marketing, or education.

for social media, marketing, or education. Create game assets quickly.

quickly. Prototype products with vivid detail before production.

Ready to explore the 3D frontier? Visit https://www.avatai.my to learn more and get started.

About AVATAi

AVATAi is a cutting-edge platform leveraging proprietary 3D reconstruction AI to redefine how users interact with digital and real-world spaces. By transforming simple 2D images into lifelike 3D avatars, AVATAi bridges the gap between virtual and physical realms, enabling users to create, animate, and personalize their digital selves.

With features like augmented reality integration, custom 3D environments, and gaming experiences where you play as yourself, AVATAi offers a revolutionary approach to personalized interaction. Our mission is to democratize access to high-quality 3D avatar technology, blurring the lines between imagination and reality. Experience the future of digital engagement, where your world becomes boundless and interactive.

AVATAi: Your 3D Self, Reimagined

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2578598/AVATAi.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/avatai-revolutionizes-3d-creation-with-new-generative-ai-platform-302328953.html