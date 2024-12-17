CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against its major rivals in the European session on Tuesday.The yen rose to 4-day highs of 171.37 against the Swiss franc and 107.57 against the Canadian dollar, from early lows of 172.64 and 108.43, respectively.Moving away from an early near 3-week lows of 162.47 against the euro and 89.30 against the NZ dollar, the yen advanced to 161.11 and 89.30, respectively.Against the pound and the U.S. dollar, the yen edged up to 194.83 and 153.71 from early lows of 195.91 and 154.35, respectively.Against the Australian dollar, the yen advanced to a 4-day high of 97.44 from an early near 3-week low of 98.35.If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 168.00 against the franc, 106.00 against the loonie, 157.00 against the euro, 86.00 against the kiwi, 190.00 against the pound, 150.00 against the greenback and 95.00 against the aussie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX