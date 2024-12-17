Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 12:54 Uhr
Hoyer advances its growth strategy with NowiTek acquisition

Finanznachrichten News

HADSTEN, Denmark, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoyer, a global leader in energy-efficient motor solutions, has taken a strategic step forward with its acquisition of NowiTek, an automation solutions developer specialising in scalable SCADA platforms and PLC-programming. The move reinforces Hoyer's commitment to bringing advanced, automated solutions that save energy, reduce costs, and contribute to decarbonisation for customers in the Marine, Industry, HVAC, and Energy industries.

Norman Noergard L and Henrik Soerensen R at the Hoyer Nowitek signing

"Bringing NowiTek into the Hoyer family aligns with our strategy to provide customers with even more automation and sustainability," says Søren Ø. Sørensen, Chairman of the Board at Hoyer. "This collaboration strengthens our promise to deliver fit-for-purpose solutions tailored to the evolving needs of our customers."

"Together, we outsmart the ordinary"

NowiTek's software and its SCADA (Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition) software platform is renowned for reducing downtime and for its flexible architecture. Henrik Sørensen, CEO at Hoyer says that it is a prime example of how Hoyer is pushing forward to "outsmart the ordinary" with new solutions.

"In a marine setting, NowiTek's control and programming capability helps make operating critical equipment like fans and pumps on ships far more effective," explains Henrik Sørensen. "And we believe that the flexible configuration possibilities that NowiTek offers in industrial settings and biogas facilities can be expanded and used in many other types of industrial segments and applications, too."

As part of this acquisition, Hoyer will integrate NowiTek's software expertise into its growing Advanced Solutions portfolio. Hoyer will also establish an office in Northern Jutland, and NowiTek's founders, Norman Nørgaard and Nicolai Carøe Larsen, will join the Hoyer team to drive continued innovation at Hoyer.

"Joining forces with Hoyer allows us to scale our platform and bring its benefits to a global audience. We're excited to be part of a company that shares our vision for innovation and sustainability," says NowiTek co-founder Norman Nørgaard.

Together, the two will continue to push Hoyer's strategy forward to achieve even higher standards of sustainability and support decarbonisation efforts, with a sharp focus on delivering on Hoyer's promise: "Together we outsmart the ordinary."

Brian Woodward, Head of Brand, Marketing, and Communications, Hoyer, bwo@hoyermotors.com, +45 21949466

About Hoyer:

Hoyer is a global supplier of high-performance and energy-efficient electric motors, drives, and control systems. We help our customers operate more economically and environmentally sustainable businesses by providing solutions that are fit-for-purpose and support that goes all-the-way. Learn more: hoyermotors.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583006/Hoyer_Nowitek.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583007/Hoyer_Logo.jpg

Hoyer Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hoyer-advances-its-growth-strategy-with-nowitek-acquisition-302333696.html

