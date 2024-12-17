Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 13:06 Uhr
GOLFIN Revolutionizes Golfing Experience with First Golf2Earn Platform

Finanznachrichten News

TOKYO, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GOLFIN, a groundbreaking platform merging the physical aspects of golf with the digital innovation of gaming, aimed to address challenges in both realms and create a powerful synergy. Through the use of GPS technology and gaming, Golfin aspires to drive a transformative movement on a global scale.

GOLFIN: Listing on 20th Dec 2024

A Game-Changer for Golf Enthusiasts
GOLFIN's Key highlights include:

  • Elite Partnerships: Collaborations with the globally renowned PGA Tour's ZOZO Championship and professional golfers enhance credibility within the golf industry.
  • Strong Market Support: Over 4 Million USD in NFT sales and millions more raised in equity funding signal robust community and investor confidence.
  • Sustainable Rewards: GOLFIN rewards users in USDT & USDC instead of the project's native token. Eliminating common Ponzi Schemes and high sell pressure unlike most Play-to-Earn systems.
  • Thriving Community: Boasting over 210,000 community members, and GOLFIN is rapidly expanding globally.
  • Special Collaboration: GOLFIN launched various limited NFTs in special collaboration with Ooi Tonbo!, a popular Japanese anime.

Advanced Technology for Real-World Golfers
GOLFIN utilizes GPS technology to track gameplay at certified golf courses all around the world, where real golf experience enhances the strength of in-game avatars. Users earn rewards through tournaments and gameplay while utilizing NFT-based items like customizable characters, clubs, and gear. The platform promotes health and outdoor engagement while enhancing the traditional golf experience.

What's Next for GOLFIN?
The roadmap is packed with exciting milestones:

  • Global Expansion: GOLFIN aims to bring Golf2Earn to the international stage, introducing millions to its innovative model.
  • CEXs Listing Confirmed: Multiple cryptocurrency exchange listings in 2025 will increase visibility and adoption.
  • New Partnerships: More exciting collaborations are in the pipeline, further enriching the GOLFIN ecosystem.
  • $GON listing: GOLFIN's native token $GON will be listed in exchanges on December 20th 2024.

Join the Movement

Explore the world of Golf2Earn and discover what's next for golf and blockchain. Visit https://golfin.io/en, or follow GOLFIN on Twitter, Instagram, Telegram

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581417/GOLFIN_PR.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/golfin-revolutionizes-golfing-experience-with-first-golf2earn-platform-302331991.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
