17.12.2024
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 13:12 Uhr
Trinasolar is awarded Leading Champion in 2024 Bloomberg Green ESG 50 List

CHANGZHOU, China, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trinasolar has been once again shortlisted in the prestigious Bloomberg Green ESG 50 list, earning the title of Leading Champion for its outstanding performance in the environmental, social and governance field. This recognition was announced at The Year Ahead 2025 Summit in Shanghai. The event was co-hosted by the 2024 Bloomberg Green ESG Forum and ESG 50 Awards alongside Bloomberg Businessweek.

The Bloomberg Green ESG 50 list honors companies that demonstrate a steadfast commitment to ESG principles, assessing their performance through measurable, transparent metrics as part of Bloomberg's ESG scoring system.

Over the years Trinasolar has embedded ESG principles deeply into its corporate vision, strategic planning and operations, continuously upgrading its governance and operational resilience. Since 2010 the company has published annual corporate social responsibility reports. Last year the company earmarked achieving carbon neutrality in all its global operations by 2030 as one of its core goals. In its solar sustainability management framework, the company has established a four-layer ESG governance structure that integrates leadership, governance, execution and supervision. Trinasolar applies ESG standards throughout its value chain, from product design and supply chain management to production, sales, and after-sales service, ensuring its products and services are both environmentally friendly and of the highest quality.

Trinasolar has also developed comprehensive mechanisms to identify, assess and address ESG risks and opportunities. Wu Xiao, Head of Risk Control and ESG Management of Trinasolar, said: "Trinasolar will continue to give top priority to ESG risk and opportunity management as a core driver of our strategy. We view sustainability as a key competitive advantage and remain dedicated to working with our partners to advance sustainability for the company, the industry and the global community."

In recent years, Trinasolar has been honored with numerous accolades, including the Forbes China Top 50 Innovative Companies, the 2024 Fortune China ESG Impact List and the European Union Chamber of Commerce's Decarbonisation Leader. This year Trinasolar's MSCI ESG rating was upgraded to BBB.

Trinasolar has been committed to fulfilling its mission of "Solar energy for all" and continues to pursue green, sustainable development through ESG initiatives. The company is also dedicated to leading the way in smart solar energy solutions and driving the transformation of new power systems toward a net-zero future.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/trinasolar-is-awarded-leading-champion-in-2024-bloomberg-green-esg-50-list-302333713.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
