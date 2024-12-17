U. S. STEEL SELECTS GEP'S PROCUREMENT AND SUPPLY CHAIN SOFTWARE FOR END-TO-END PROCUREMENT TRANSFORMATION IN NORTH AMERICA

GEP's AI-driven software enabling streamlined operations, automation, and strategic insights to deliver value for all stakeholders

CLARK, N.J., Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GEP®, a leading provider of AI-driven procurement and supply chain software and services to Fortune 500 and Global 2000 enterprises, announced today that United States Steel Corporation (U. S. Steel), the iconic $18 billion integrated steel producer headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, has chosen GEP SOFTWARE to transform its source-to-contract (S2C) process for all direct and indirect procurement.

U. S. Steel, a renowned and innovative manufacturer with world-class operations across the U.S. and Central Europe, selected GEP SOFTWARE after a comprehensive review. U. S. Steel serves industries, including automotive, construction, appliance, energy, containers, and packaging.

By leveraging GEP SOFTWARE, U. S. Steel aims to streamline procurement operations, increase process visibility, and automate data-intensive tasks, enabling the company's procurement team to focus on high-value strategic activities. GEP will support U. S. Steel's North American S2C process, including sourcing, supplier and contract management, and intelligent category management, to drive substantial process improvements and long-term value.

GEP's AI-driven software platform provides a full range of low-code solutions to realize U. S. Steel's vision by:

Increasing visibility into the S2C procurement process, providing better insights to uncover and drive new value

Leveraging strategic sourcing tools to identify cost-saving opportunities, negotiate effectively, and build strong supplier relationships

Mitigating risk through contract and supplier evaluations

Automating routine tasks and improving overall efficiency across procurement operations

GEP SOFTWARE encompasses GEP SMART, named the world's best procurement software, GEP NEXXE, the next-generation cloud-native supply chain unified platform, and GEP GREEN to measure and advance sustainability. GEP SOFTWARE is powered by GEP QUANTUM, the industry's leading AI-first, low-code platform.

About GEP SOFTWARE

GEP SOFTWARE provides AI-powered digital procurement and supply chain platforms that help global enterprises become more agile, resilient, competitive and profitable. With beautifully rendered interfaces and flexible workflows, GEP provides users fresh, intuitive digital workspaces that yield extraordinary levels of user adoption and meaningful gains in team and personal productivity. GEP products capitalize on machine learning and cognitive computing, advanced data and semantic technologies, IoT, mobile and cloud technologies, and are designed to incorporate continual innovations in technology. GEP's software integrates quickly and easily with third-party and legacy systems, such as SAP, Oracle and all other major ERP and F&A software. And with superb support and service, GEP is an industry leader in customer satisfaction and loyalty. A leader in multiple Gartner Magic Quadrants, GEP's cloud-native software and digital business platforms consistently win awards and recognition from industry analysts, research firms and media outlets, including Gartner, Forrester, IDC, Procurement Leaders and Spend Matters. GEP SOFTWARE is part of Clark, NJ-based GEP - the world's leading provider of AI-powered procurement and supply chain software, strategy and managed services. To learn more, visit www.gepsoftware.com.

Media Contact

Derek Creevey

Director, Public Relations

GEP

Phone: +1 732-382-6565

Email: derek.creevey@gep.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/518346/5079618/GEP_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/u-s-steel-selects-geps-procurement-and-supply-chain-software-for-end-to-end-procurement-transformation-in-north-america-302332537.html