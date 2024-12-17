CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - A mood of caution prevailed in world markets ahead of the interest rate reviews by major central banks. Decisions by the Federal Reserve, Bank of Japan and the Bank of England are due over the next few days.Wall Street Futures are trading in the red zone. European benchmarks are trading on a mostly positive note. Asian benchmarks closed on a mostly negative note.The Dollar Index rallied. Bond yields are moving mixed. Crude oil prices extended losses as concerns over demand from China continued to weigh on sentiment. The prospect of slower rate cuts by the Fed in 2025 dragged down gold prices. Cryptocurrencies rallied and Bitcoin scaled a fresh peak again amidst large institutional and ETF buying.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,596.10, down 0.28% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,060.20, down 0.23% Germany's DAX at 20,343.63, up 0.15% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,198.89, down 0.76% France's CAC 40 at 7,373.54, up 0.22% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,958.25, up 0.23% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,410.00, down 0.13% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,314.00, up 0.78% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,361.49, down 0.73% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,700.48, down 0.48%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0492, down 0.17% GBP/USD at 1.2700, up 0.15% USD/JPY at 153.79, down 0.24% AUD/USD at 0.6342, down 0.43% USD/CAD at 1.4284, up 0.29% Dollar Index at 107.02, up 0.16%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.418%, up 0.44% Germany at 2.2360%, down 0.40% France at 3.042%, up 0.00% U.K. at 4.5585%, up 2.62% Japan at 1.071%, down 0.74%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $73.37, down 0.73%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $69.69, down 1.44%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,653.49, down 0.62%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $107,032.74, up 2.38% Ethereum at $4,005.42, up 1.68% XRP (XRP) at $2.66, up 11.22% Solana at $215.05, down 3.46% BNB at $718.53, up 0.39%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX