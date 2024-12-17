Token Recovery Partners with CYBERA to Strengthen Scam Response and Asset Recovery for Crypto Victims

ZUG, Switzerland, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Token Recovery, a specialist end-to-end digital asset recovery company has announced its partnership with CYBERA, a leading provider in scam prevention and response solutions. This collaboration strengthens CYBERA's offering, enabling them to identify, freeze assets, and recover high-value losses.

CYBERA and its partners will benefit from priority access to Token Recovery's premier asset-tracing, offering free asset recovery assessments and unmatched expertise in tracing stolen funds. By identifying and freezing assets more effectively, this partnership increases the chances of recovering high-value losses.

With the growing adoption of digital assets and the price of various cryptocurrencies reaching all-time highs, the incidence of crypto-related crimes, frauds, scams, and hacks has unfortunately been on the rise. Moreover, the very characteristics of blockchain technology and digital assets have been exploited by criminals. Initiatives and services offered by Token Recovery and CYBERA are expanding the tools and support available to victims and law enforcement, helping to combat crypto crime and recover lost or stolen digital assets.

Crypto exchanges and other VASPs (Virtual Asset Service Providers) that are focused on enhancing scam aftercare, reducing customer dropout, and building trust on their platforms, can benefit from collaborating with CYBERA and Token Recovery platforms. This partnership provides support for victims of scams and contributes to a safer and more secure crypto environment. By prioritising scam prevention, exchanges and VASPs not only reinforce customer trust but also position themselves as leaders in industry innovation.

Token Recovery provides critical intelligence, by identifying scam wallet addresses, which CYBERA integrates into major crypto-sharing networks, like Chainalysis. This ensures near real-time alerts across the crypto ecosystem, enhancing financial security and preventing further victimisation. Through this collaboration, information sharing within the crypto industry is strengthened to combat scams/theft.

Nicola Staub, CEO of CYBERA said, "At CYBERA, we're empowering VASPs to lead the fight against scams by transforming how they support victims. Our new partnership with Token Recovery is a game-changer-combining their world-class asset tracing expertise with CYBERA's Scam Response solutions ensures we can recover more assets and provide even better outcomes for victims. Together, we're improving scam aftercare, reducing customer churn, and driving the crypto industry toward a safer, more trustworthy future."

Marcin Zarakowski, CEO of Token Recovery said, "Partnering with CYBERA allows us to combine strengths in tracing and recovering stolen digital assets. Together we are making the crypto space safer by enabling faster responses, better victim support and improved recovery outcomes. This is a step towards fostering greater trust and transparency in the industry."

About CYBERA:

CYBERA Scam Prevention

Gain access to 99% accurate intelligence directly sourced from real scammer activity and interactions. Each month, we deliver thousands of newly identified mule accounts and bad wallet addresses to enhance your transaction monitoring and block fraudulent transfers. Protect your customers, strengthen your AML compliance, and drive scammers away from your network.

CYBERA Scam Response

When customers are scammed, streamline the reporting process by automating scam payment notifications to beneficiary VASPs and law enforcement, significantly improving victims' chances of recovering stolen funds. Turn scam losses into reputation-building success stories.

About Token Recovery:

Token Recovery are team of blockchain investigators, former law enforcement officers and legal experts in with deep seated knowledge of digital assets. Unlike blockchain analytics companies that focus on providing pure analytics and investigative services, we also offer an end-to-end solution assisting in the attempt to recover your lost and stolen tokens. One that pairs professional blockchain expertise with legal backing.

About the Token Recovery Team:

Marcin Zarakowski, CEO: An attorney-at-law and blockchain expert with extensive experience in digital asset recovery, is active in global blockchain initiatives, including the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum and the Digital Asset Task Force of the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime.

An attorney-at-law and blockchain expert with extensive experience in digital asset recovery, is active in global blockchain initiatives, including the EU Blockchain Observatory and Forum and the Digital Asset Task Force of the Global Coalition to Fight Financial Crime. Roman Bieda, Head of Investigations: A renowned Fraud investigator with expertise spanning both traditional and blockchain disciplines, Roman specialises in a spectrum of forensic investigations including hack, fraud, murder, terrorism, espionage, e-discovery and more.

