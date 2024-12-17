WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH), Tuesday announced the launch of H5 bird flu molecular test in the U.S., except the New York state, to detect the potential cases of bird flu in humans.The test, which can be ordered by physicians, uses polymerase chain reaction technology and a specific reagent validated to detect the presence of the H5 virus genetic material.The launch comes as the number of human cases with bird flu has been increasing lately, especially in U.S. dairy and poultry workers.Currently, Labcorp's stock is trading at $229.51, down 0.05 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX