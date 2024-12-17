Stablecoin Provider StablR strengthens its network with Investment from Tether

VALLETTA, Malta, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- StablR, the European stablecoin provider, has received investment from market leader Tether to accelerate stablecoin adoption in Europe. StablR offers solutions tailored for institutions and merchants seeking liquidity, compliance, and easy-to-use applications.

The investment will expedite stablecoin adoption in the European market, executing on StablR's vision of superior flexibility and liquidity - advantages that surpass the value proposition of other industry assets.

The European stablecoin market, with a market cap of almost $400M for EUR-pegged stablecoins alone, has experienced significant momentum in recent months. This movement is further bolstered by the EU's MiCA framework, set to take full effect on December 30th, which mandates exchanges and stablecoin issuers adhere to stringent compliance standards across the jurisdiction. Hot on the heels of the introduction of new stablecoins in the region-including StablR's EURR and USDR-and Tether's decision to support leading, fully regulated stablecoins-StablR is positioned to champion an innovative asset that unlocks improved liquidity management, reduced transaction costs, and significant savings for reinvestment that foster a more sustainable and circular financial system.

Gijs op de Weegh, Founder and CEO at StablR, said: "We've seen an incredible surge in the global stablecoin market, perfectly aligned with the growing momentum of the digital assets economy. Just last month, the global stablecoin market shattered records, reaching an unprecedented market cap of $190 billion. From the outset, StablR has been laser-focused on delivering unmatched compliance, liquidity, and flexibility for institutions, and merchants. With the support of these new investors, that's exactly what we're delivering. This is a new era for stablecoins and StablR is very much at the helm."

In July of this year, StablR secured an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license authorized by the Malta Financial Services Authority, for its MiCAR-compliant stablecoins. StablR stablecoins are fully compliant and trusted, fully-backed stablecoins launched to address the growing demand from financial institutions, enterprises, and retail users for compliant, secure, and easily redeemable digital assets.

StablR uses the new tokenization platform Hadron by Tether, which was launched last month to simplify the tokenization of stocks, bonds, commodities, stablecoins, and more. Designed to provide an easy-to-use software as a service interface for the full token lifecycle for individuals, businesses, and nation-states, Hadron by Tether also emphasizes providing a comprehensive compliance toolkit, Know-Your-Customer (KYC), Anti-Money-Laundering (AML), Know-Your-Transaction, Risk Management, and secondary market ecosystem monitoring.

"The European stablecoin market is rapidly evolving and it's poised for significant further growth in line with broader trends. Tether is proud to support initiatives like StablR that align with our vision for fostering compliance, innovation, and accessibility in the European stablecoin market," said Paolo Ardiono, Chief Executive Officer at Tether."This investment demonstrates our support for the European digital asset ecosystem. The deployment of Hadron by Tether, our asset tokenization platform that simplifies the process of converting various assets into digital tokens, is a significant step towards an economy with unprecedented benefits, flexibility, and transparency."

Currently, StablR offers two coins: EURR and USDR, both issued as ERC-20 and Solana-compatible tokens. As standard, these stablecoins can be seamlessly transferred to any Ethereum or Solana wallet address. Fully regulated, StablR ensures compliance while delivering a reliable stablecoin solution. Integrated with both Ethereum and Solana, StablR is set to expand across additional networks utilizing Hadron by Tether, further enhancing accessibility, liquidity, and interoperability within the broader blockchain ecosystem.

About StablR

StablR is a European stablecoin provider delivering fully-backed, MiCA-compliant digital assets designed to enhance liquidity, flexibility, and efficiency for financial institutions and merchants. With a strong focus on transparency and regulatory compliance, StablR stablecoins are 100% collateralized in segregated accounts and offer seamless, low-cost cross-border transactions.

Currently offering EURR and USDR, StablR enables secure, scalable, and interoperable solutions integrated with both Ethereum and Solana networks. By collaborating with leading financial and digital asset partners, StablR is driving the adoption of stablecoins across Europe, empowering businesses with reliable tools for payments and liquidity management. For more information, visit https://www.stablr.com.

About Tether

Tether is a pioneer in the field of stablecoin technology, driven by an aim to revolutionize the global financial landscape. With a mission to provide accessible and efficient financial, communication, artificial intelligence, and energy infrastructure. Tether enables greater financial inclusion, and communication resilience, fosters economic growth, and empowers individuals and businesses alike.

As the creator of the largest, most transparent, and liquid stablecoin in the industry, Tether is dedicated to building sustainable and resilient infrastructure for the benefit of underserved communities. By leveraging cutting-edge blockchain and peer-to-peer technology, it is committed to bridging the gap between traditional financial systems and the potential of decentralized finance.

