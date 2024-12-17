Cellev8 Nutrition Inc.: Cellev8 Nutrition Files Two Patents at US Trademark and Patent Office

Cellev8 Nutrition Inc (OTC PINK:CELV), a pioneer in Superoxide Dismutase (SOD) based supplements, has announced the filing of two patents to protect its groundbreaking delivery systems. These patents are set to revolutionize the company's product lines and enhance the proprietary transport of SOD and other powerful ingredients throughout the body to enhance wellness, and promote health and anti aging from cellular levels.

Advancing Supplement Technology

The patent-pending formulations represent a significant leap forward in supplement technology worldwide. Cellev8's delivery mechanisms have proven effect with thousands of people by focusing on reducing oxidative stress and providing superior cellular protection in the body. Cellev8 revolutionizes supplement effectiveness by employing advanced delivery mechanisms to enhance SOD absorption and combining it with powerful, targeted ingredients. This innovative approach maximizes the potency and precision of their products, delivering optimal benefits to specific areas of the body. These innovations are expected to further solidify the company's position as a leader in the wellness industry.

Key Highlights of the Patent Filings:

• Enhanced Ingredient Delivery: The new systems are designed to improve the absorption and utilization of key ingredients, including the company's flagship SOD formulations.

• Proprietary Transport Mechanisms: Cellev8's unique approach ensures that active compounds reach their intended targets more efficiently within the body.

• Broad Application: The patents cover delivery systems applicable across Cellev8's entire product range, including their popular inflammation and recovery gummies.

Impact on Product Lines

Michael Ferraro, CEO of Cellev8 Nutrition, commented on the patent filings: "These patents represent a culmination of our research and development efforts. They will not only protect our intellectual property but also pave the way for more effective and innovative wellness solutions for our customers. Imagine supplements that not only deliver powerful key ingredients more efficiently but also provides a precisely tailored blend of nutrients and critical anti-oxidants to support your body's unique needs. That's the Cellev8 difference! With our innovative approach, we're not just creating supplements - we're crafting personalized solutions for optimal health and vitality.."

The new delivery systems are expected to enhance the performance of Cellev8's existing products, including:

• Inflammation & Recovery Gummies

• Focus & Memory Gummies

• GLP1 Support Gummies

Future Prospects

With these patent filings, Cellev8 Nutrition is poised to expand its market presence with a lineup of additional products and potentially collaborate with larger nutraceutical and pharmaceutical companies interested in leveraging the benefits of their enhanced delivery process.

The company continues to focus on developing cutting-edge wellness products that promote health and vitality, serving thousands of customers, including over 40 professional and collegiate athletic teams, clients of FDA certified Zyppah products and patients/clients of publicly traded FDA approved sleep apnea company Vivos Therapeutics Inc.

For more information about Cellev8 Nutrition Inc and its innovative product line, visit www.cellev8.com

