17.12.2024
Silver Scott Mines, Inc: Silver Scott Mines Extends Warrant Expiration Date

Company is in Active Negotiations with Several Businesses

FRANKLIN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / December 17, 2024 / Silver Scott Mines, Inc. (OTC PINK:SILS) a holding company with four divisions focused on healthcare, consumer products, clean technology and digital technology today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved extending the expiration date of outstanding warrants until January 31, 2025.

Stuart Fine, CEO of Silver Scott Mines Inc. commented, "The Board of Directors decided that it was important to extend the expiration of our outstanding warrants as part of our commitment to our shareholders who are supporting our efforts. We have been actively engaged in numerous potential transactions that potentially will add significant value to Silver Scott Mines. As with any transaction, the timetable for completion is hard to predict, but we believe that we will be able to conclude at least one before the new, extended warrant expiration date."

About Silver Scott Mines, Inc.

Silver Scott Mines, Inc. is a holding company with several digital assets currently being held. The company is adding healthcare technology, consumer products, and clean technology to its growing base of operations. More information can be found at www.silverscottmines.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected and projected. Words such as expects, believes, anticipates, intends, estimates, seeks and variations and similar words and expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements with respect to revenues, earnings, performance, strategies, prospects and other aspects of the businesses of Silver Scott Mines, are based on current expectations that are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events, performance or results to differ materially from the events, performance and results discussed in the forward-looking statements.

Contact Information

Stuart Fine
CEO
stuartfine@silverscottmines.com
908-356-9852

SOURCE: Silver Scott Mines, Inc.



