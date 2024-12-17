Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 15:48 Uhr
97 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Planhat is named a Customer Success Leader by IDC

Finanznachrichten News

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Planhat has been named as a Leader in the IDC MarketScape Worldwide Customer Success Applications Vendor Assessment across both current capabilities and market-readiness of future strategies.* This accolade comes on the heels of Planhat's recognition as a Leader in Gartner's Magic Quadrant for Customer Success Management Platforms.

Planhat has always been the customer platform built to serve your entire organization. IDC reports:

"Innovative product design leads to significant flexibility in the implementation and how it can capture customer data and present it to users. The company's licensing model was designed to strategically support growth across an entire organization."

And yet - unlike other vendors - this flexibility does not come at the cost of slow time to value or difficulty to adopt. IDC highlights Planhat's integrability:

"From its inception, Planhat was designed to integrate easily with any data source and focus on ensuring the quality of that data leading to more accurate insights and results."

For this reason, Planhat continues to lead both in the completeness of its vision of unlocking company-wide customer success, and its capacity to execute at every level - be it through innovative licensing; ease and depth of integration; flexibility of implementation; or intuitiveness of interface - to support strategic growth across an entire organization. Planhat's CEO, Kaveh Rostampor, says:

"Planhat represents a decade of investment in flexible, intuitive technologies designed to unify customer data and the teams relying on it. As AI reimagines what's possible with data, we're seeing accelerating adoption of customer-centric data models like Planhat - which empower users not just to extract meaningful insight, but convert it into action."

Download the report here.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

*Source: IDC, "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Success Applications 2024 Vendor Assessment" doc US51812024, December 2024.

Contact: Ambera Cruz, marketing@planhat.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/planhat-is-named-a-customer-success-leader-by-idc-302333875.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.