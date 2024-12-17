Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0HM5W | ISIN: BMG5361W1047
17.12.2024
Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Finanznachrichten News

Lancashire Holdings Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

Lancashire Holdings Limited

(the "Company") or ("LHL")

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17 December 2024

Hamilton, Bermuda

The Company announces that on 13 December 2024, Philip Broadley, Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors, purchased 4,415 common shares of US$0.50 each in the Company at £6.796112 per share.

Following this transaction, Philip Broadley has an interest in the Company of 51,615 common shares, representing 0.0212% of the Total Voting Rights in the Company.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of UK MAR, provides further detail:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Philip Broadley

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Board of Directors

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Lancashire Holdings Limited

b)

LEI

5493002UNUYXLHOWF752

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Common Shares of US$0.50 each

ISIN: BMG5361W1047

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of common shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.796112

4,415

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

4,415

£30,004.83

e)

Date of the transaction

2024-12-13

f)

Place of the transaction

(XLON) London Stock Exchange

Name of authorised official of issuer for making notification

Christopher Head

Company Secretary

17 December 2024

+44 20 7264 4145

chris.head@lancashiregroup.com


© 2024 PR Newswire
