Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0M056 | ISIN: CA1467721082 | Ticker-Symbol: 6CA
Tradegate
16.12.24
08:05 Uhr
0,067 Euro
+0,002
+2,45 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CARTIER RESOURCES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARTIER RESOURCES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0560,06817:45
0,0550,06815:48
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2024 13:36 Uhr
6 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cartier Resources Inc.: Cartier Cuts 44.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m and 7.5 g/t Au over 4.6 m Extending to 10 km the High-Grade Gold Potential at East Cadillac

Finanznachrichten News

Figure 1

VAL-D'OR, Quebec, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. ("Cartier" or the "Company") (TSXV: ECR, FSE: 6CA) reports drill results in the western part of its 100% - owned East Cadillac property. The latter is located 45 km east of the Val-d'Or mining camp (FIGURE).

Highlights:

  • Extension of the high-grade gold potential over a strike length of 10 km (FIGURE)
    • 44.7 g/t Au over 0.5 m with 8 clusters of visible gold and 7.9 g/t Au over 1.0 m (Blue Grass sector)
    • 17.0 g/t Au over 0.5 m with 1 cluster of visible gold (West Portal sector)
  • Expansion of the area of high-grade gold (FIGURE)
    • 18.0 g/t Au over 1.7 m included within 7.5 g/t Au over 4.6 m with 1 cluster of visible gold, situated in the West Simon Sector between:
      • The Portal Zone (7.2 g/t Au over 8.0 m;previously announced October 30 2024) and
      • The VG31 intersection (35.3 g/t Au over 4.4 m; previously announced November 20 2024).
  • The 2024 exploration drilling program consisting of 162 holes for a total of 28,084 m was spread over 49 different drill sites and discovered, over a distance of 10 km within the Larder Lake - Cadillac Fault Zone, 10 high-grade gold areas (FIGURE).

"The 10 high-grade gold areas discovered in 2024 are, located within 5 km on either side of the NI 43-101 resource estimate, in a prolific fault zone recognized for its mining potential and reported in a high gold price environment, provide the key elements required for rapid development of the East Cadillac asset," commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO.

Table: Details of the new high-grade gold results

HoleCoordinates
UTM (m)		Azimuth (°) /
Plunge (°)		From
(m)		To
(m)		Au
(g/t)		Length
(m)		Sector
CH24-226329582/5320798/338172 / -7074.975.444.7*0.5Blue Grass
CH24-216329474/5320918/338174 / -4660.561.57.91.0
CH24-203330709/5320411/339
183 / -77
216.1217.818.0*1.7West Simon
included within214.0218.67.54.6
CH24-206329488/5320426/343184 / -4569.069.517.0*0.5West Portal

* Presence of visible gold.
The lengths of the mineralized intersections are expressed as measured lengths along the drill core.
The estimated true widths of the mineralized intersections are approximately 60 to 90% of the reported lengths.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

For each batch of samples sent to the laboratory, Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples in the form of certified standards and another 5% in the form of blanks to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab (Actlabs) laboratory in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Québec, Canada. Samples weighing 3 to 5 kg are crushed by the laboratory to 90% passing 10 mesh (2.00 mm), then a 500 g fraction of each sample is pulverized to 90% passing 200 mesh (0.07 mm). The resulting 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Samples with results = 1.0 g/t and < 10.0 g/t are re-assayed by fire assay with an atomic absorption finish. Results greater than or equal to 10.0 g/t Au are analyzed by fire assay with a gravimetric finish. For samples containing visible gold, a 500 g subsample of rock is analyzed by the metallic sieve method.

Qualified Persons

The Company's scientific and technical information in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D., Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo., M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in National Instrument 43 - 101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

About Cartier Resources Inc.

Founded in 2006, Cartier Resources Inc. is an exploration company based in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada. The Company's projects are located in Québec, which consistently ranks among the world's best mining jurisdictions. Cartier is actively advancing the development of its flagship East Cadillac Project and is looking for business partners for its other projects. The Company has significant corporate and institutional support, including Agnico Eagle Mines, O3 Mining and provincial investment funds.

For more information, contact:
Philippe Cloutier, P.Geo.
President and CEO
Telephone: 819-856-0512
philippe.cloutier@ressourcescartier.com
www.ressourcescartier.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulatory services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/50f44ebf-5174-4c1d-98af-73352beea78f


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.