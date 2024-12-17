Anzeige
17.12.2024
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 30 November 2024

Finanznachrichten News

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Monthly Newsletter as at 30 November 2024

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 17

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

17 December 2024

Monthly Newsletter as at 30 November 2024

The MIGO Opportunities Trust plc newsletter as at 30 November 2024 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.migoplc.co.uk

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732

Neither the contents of the Company's website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the Company's website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.


