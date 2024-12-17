Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
PR Newswire
17.12.2024 17:42 Uhr
Skokka Supports End Violence Against Sex Workers Day

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers, classified ad site, Skokka are calling for change. The global platform, which connects adults seeking consensual relationships, are urging policymakers, organisations, and the public to stand against violence and advocate for inclusive legislation that prioritises the well-being of sex workers. This call is not just about protecting a vulnerable community but about advancing human rights, dignity, and equality for all.

Skokka logo (PRNewsfoto/Skokka)

Current legislation and societal stigma often don't favour sex work, leaving industry professionals at a loss. These barriers increase isolation and exposure to violence. Today is a critical reminder of the urgent need for systemic change to ensure safety, respect, and rights for sex workers globally.

By standing against the systemic violence and discrimination faced by sex workers worldwide, Skokka want to push to create a safer and more inclusive world. They aim to raise awareness and provide essential resources for individuals in the sex industry to promote safety, dignity, and rights.

The want for action is also echoed by many of the escorts who currently advertise on Skokka, including Albertina Lopes who says "People need to understand that sex work is work. It is a human right to be able to work without fear of violence, so why are sex workers treated differently? It is time that legislation recognises sex workers as individuals who are deserving of their rights. I am proud to advertise on a platform that stands united with us".

As part of the movement advocating for the rights and safety of sex workers, Skokka have developed a website, Secure Skokka. The site is specifically designed to help sex workers recognise and avoid scams, a harmful form of victimisation within the sex work industry. The site contains resources designed to empower individuals to protect themselves through education and vigilance. By addressing gaps in knowledge sharing, which are often exacerbated by restrictive legislation, these resources empower those within the industry.

Action taken on International Day to End Violence Against Sex Workers will help create safer environments for all individuals in the sex industry. By amplifying sex worker's voices, challenging stigma, and providing critical resources, we can move closer to a world free of violence against them. If everyone else has the chance to work without threat and violence, so should sex workers.

Discover Skokka, the vibrant adult classified ads portal with a global presence in 27 countries. Here, advertisers have the opportunity to present themselves in a wide variety of categories, from escorts and erotic massages to exciting sexual encounters and much more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2582224/Skokka_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/skokka-supports-end-violence-against-sex-workers-day-302334006.html

