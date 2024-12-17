Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorizations given by the shareholders' general meeting on May 24, 2024, to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from December 9 to December 13, 2024:

Transaction Date Total daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average purchase price of shares (EUR/share) Amount of transactions (EUR) Market (MIC Code) 09/12/2024 402,752 54.813859 22,076,391.27 XPAR 09/12/2024 195,000 54.768991 10,679,953.30 CEUX 09/12/2024 21,550 54.746063 1,179,777.66 TQEX 09/12/2024 19,432 54.747766 1,063,858.59 AQEU 10/12/2024 454,424 54.620644 24,820,931.70 XPAR 10/12/2024 131,076 54.700075 7,169,867.03 CEUX 10/12/2024 29,648 54.681950 1,621,210.46 TQEX 10/12/2024 25,382 54.682166 1,387,942.74 AQEU 11/12/2024 468,386 53.842600 25,219,120.04 XPAR 11/12/2024 129,521 53.972200 6,990,533.32 CEUX 11/12/2024 26,804 53.964000 1,446,451.06 TQEX 11/12/2024 24,922 53.923400 1,343,878.97 AQEU 12/12/2024 491,851 53.719970 26,422,220.91 XPAR 12/12/2024 104,478 53.820994 5,623,109.79 CEUX 12/12/2024 29,531 53.790765 1,588,495.08 TQEX 12/12/2024 25,399 53.787333 1,366,144.46 AQEU 13/12/2024 451,645 53.547343 24,184,389.87 XPAR 13/12/2024 140,000 53.543915 7,496,148.14 CEUX 13/12/2024 32,000 53.548900 1,713,564.81 TQEX 13/12/2024 30,000 53.528347 1,605,850.42 AQEU Total 3,233,801 54.115834 174,999,839.62

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

TotalEnergies is a global integrated energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to provide as many people as possible with energy that is more reliable, more affordable and more sustainable. Active in about 120 countries, TotalEnergies places sustainability at the heart of its strategy, its projects and its operations.

The terms "TotalEnergies", "TotalEnergies company" or "Company" in this document are used to designate TotalEnergies SE and the consolidated entities that are directly or indirectly controlled by TotalEnergies SE. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" may also be used to refer to these entities or to their employees. The entities in which TotalEnergies SE directly or indirectly owns a shareholding are separate legal entities. TotalEnergies SE has no liability for the acts or omissions of these entities. This document may contain forward-looking information and statements that are based on a number of economic data and assumptions made in a given economic, competitive and regulatory environment. They may prove to be inaccurate in the future and are subject to a number of risk factors. Neither TotalEnergies SE nor any of its subsidiaries assumes any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information or statement, objectives or trends contained in this document whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Information concerning risk factors, that may affect TotalEnergies' financial results or activities is provided in the most recent Registration Document, the French-language version of which is filed by TotalEnergies SE with the French securities regulator Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), and in the Form 20-F filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

