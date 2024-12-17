Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 17.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3CUJV | ISIN: CA55658R2081 | Ticker-Symbol: 4EF0
Stuttgart
17.12.24
14:17 Uhr
0,159 Euro
-0,001
-0,62 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MADISON METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MADISON METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
17.12.2024 17:18 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Madison Metals Inc.: Madison Metals Announces Name Change to Critical One Energy Inc.

Finanznachrichten News

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Dec. 17, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Metals Inc. ("Madison" or the "Company") (CSE: GREN) (OTCQB: MMTLF) (FSE: 4EF0) is pleased to announce its corporate name change to Critical One Energy Inc. effective as of Monday, December 16, 2024. Concurrently, the Company's trading symbol will change to "CRTL" on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Company's trading symbols on the OTC Markets (OTCQB) and Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE) will remain unchanged, although the Company plans to update its symbol on the OTCQB's Venture Market at a later date.

The Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") will begin trading on the CSE under the new name and trading symbol on or about December 19, 2024. The new CUSIP number for the Common Shares will be 22674C102, and the new ISIN number will be CA22674C1023. There will be no changes to the Company's share capital as part of this name change.

About Madison Metals Inc.

Madison Metals Inc. is a forward-focused critical minerals and upstream energy company, powering the future of clean energy and advanced technologies. Backed by seasoned management expertise and prime resource assets, Madison is strategically positioned to meet the rising global demand for critical minerals and metals. Its mine exploration portfolio is led by antimony in Canada and uranium in Namibia, Africa. By leveraging its technical, managerial, and financial expertise, the Company upgrades and creates high-value projects while joint venturing non-core assets to generate cash flow, driving growth and delivering value for its shareholders.

Additional information about Madison Metals Inc. can be found at madisonmetals.ca and on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at sedarplus.ca.

For further information, please contact:
Duane Parnham
Executive Chairman & CEO
Madison Metals Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
ir@madisonmetals.ca

Media inquiries:
Adam Bello
Manager, Media & Analyst Relations
Primoris Group Inc.
+1 (416) 489-0092
media@primorisgroup.com

Neither the CSE nor CIRO accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may", "will", "expect", "likely", "should", "would", "plan", "anticipate", "intend", "potential", "proposed", "estimate", "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions, and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. Forward-looking information contained in this press release includes, but is not limited to, statements relating to the terms and timing of the private placement described in this press release and the anticipated uses of the proceeds raised from such private placement.

Where the Company expresses or implies an expectation or belief as to future events or results, such expectation or belief is based on assumptions made in good faith and believed to have a reasonable basis. Such assumptions include, without limitation, that the Company will update its OTCQB and FSE trading symbols.

However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected, or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company will not be able to proceed with the issuance of units on the terms described in this press release or at all; and that the Company will not have the necessary resources, financial or otherwise, to conduct the planned exploration activities referenced in this press release.

Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements and the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained herein are made as at the date hereof and are based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations, and opinions of management on such date. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any such forward-looking statements or any forward-looking statements contained in any other documents whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required under applicable securities law. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties, and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.