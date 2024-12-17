DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 17-Dec-2024 / 17:58 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 17 December 2024 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: Date of purchase: 17 December 2024 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 179,290 Highest price paid per share: 132.50p Lowest price paid per share: 124.50p Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.2449p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,446,120 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,446,120) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 127.2449p 179,290

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading purchased share) Time) number venue 756 132.50 08:09:41 00316290882TRLO1 XLON 858 132.50 08:09:41 00316290881TRLO1 XLON 101 132.50 08:09:41 00316290883TRLO1 XLON 300 132.50 08:32:00 00316312621TRLO1 XLON 325 132.50 08:32:00 00316312622TRLO1 XLON 1123 131.50 08:32:00 00316312623TRLO1 XLON 493 131.50 08:39:29 00316318650TRLO1 XLON 1123 131.50 08:39:29 00316318651TRLO1 XLON 1612 131.00 08:48:16 00316325627TRLO1 XLON 890 130.50 08:49:52 00316327030TRLO1 XLON 799 130.50 08:53:12 00316330624TRLO1 XLON 890 130.50 08:53:12 00316330625TRLO1 XLON 100 130.00 09:08:52 00316342640TRLO1 XLON 99 130.00 09:08:52 00316342641TRLO1 XLON 800 130.50 09:19:49 00316351464TRLO1 XLON 800 130.50 09:20:19 00316351798TRLO1 XLON 800 130.50 09:20:34 00316351969TRLO1 XLON 811 130.00 09:29:54 00316359906TRLO1 XLON 826 129.50 10:07:10 00316383009TRLO1 XLON 818 129.00 10:07:10 00316383010TRLO1 XLON 818 129.00 10:07:11 00316383011TRLO1 XLON 1315 129.00 10:09:53 00316383257TRLO1 XLON 509 129.00 10:09:53 00316383258TRLO1 XLON 300 129.00 10:18:54 00316383704TRLO1 XLON 200 129.00 10:19:28 00316383724TRLO1 XLON 200 129.00 10:19:42 00316383734TRLO1 XLON 132 128.50 10:34:03 00316384619TRLO1 XLON 1568 128.50 10:34:03 00316384620TRLO1 XLON 850 128.50 10:34:03 00316384621TRLO1 XLON 200 129.00 10:34:03 00316384622TRLO1 XLON 400 129.00 10:34:03 00316384623TRLO1 XLON 487 129.00 10:34:03 00316384624TRLO1 XLON 1435 128.50 10:38:02 00316384770TRLO1 XLON 59 128.50 10:38:02 00316384771TRLO1 XLON 59 128.50 10:38:02 00316384772TRLO1 XLON 997 128.50 10:38:27 00316384811TRLO1 XLON 1494 128.50 10:38:27 00316384812TRLO1 XLON 200 128.50 10:38:45 00316384821TRLO1 XLON 400 128.50 10:38:45 00316384822TRLO1 XLON 200 128.50 10:49:19 00316386297TRLO1 XLON 200 128.50 10:59:52 00316386777TRLO1 XLON 200 128.50 11:01:27 00316386834TRLO1 XLON 200 128.50 11:04:46 00316386975TRLO1 XLON 200 128.50 11:14:52 00316387352TRLO1 XLON 200 128.50 11:16:40 00316387508TRLO1 XLON 86 129.00 11:59:34 00316389413TRLO1 XLON 931 129.50 12:08:51 00316389897TRLO1 XLON 1307 129.50 12:08:51 00316389898TRLO1 XLON 217 129.50 12:08:51 00316389899TRLO1 XLON 295 129.50 12:08:51 00316389900TRLO1 XLON 200 129.50 12:08:51 00316389901TRLO1 XLON 600 129.50 12:08:51 00316389902TRLO1 XLON 540 129.50 12:08:51 00316389903TRLO1 XLON 2609 128.50 12:08:51 00316389904TRLO1 XLON 869 128.50 12:08:51 00316389905TRLO1 XLON 2538 128.00 12:10:46 00316389976TRLO1 XLON 200 128.50 12:10:46 00316389977TRLO1 XLON 2042 128.50 12:10:46 00316389978TRLO1 XLON 400 128.50 12:10:46 00316389979TRLO1 XLON 469 128.50 12:10:46 00316389980TRLO1 XLON 2470 128.00 12:10:47 00316389981TRLO1 XLON 107 128.00 12:10:47 00316389982TRLO1 XLON 1818 128.00 12:10:47 00316389983TRLO1 XLON 476 128.00 12:10:47 00316389984TRLO1 XLON 1124 127.50 12:14:35 00316390076TRLO1 XLON 1394 127.50 12:14:35 00316390077TRLO1 XLON 200 127.50 12:16:30 00316390196TRLO1 XLON 78 127.50 12:16:30 00316390197TRLO1 XLON 400 127.50 12:16:30 00316390198TRLO1 XLON 200 127.50 12:19:56 00316390362TRLO1 XLON

