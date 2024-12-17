Anzeige
Dienstag, 17.12.2024
Dow Jones News
17.12.2024 19:31 Uhr
205 Leser
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
17-Dec-2024 / 17:58 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
 
17 December 2024 
 
Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
The Company has today purchased for cancellation the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange 
from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 16 October 2024: 
Date of purchase:               17 December 2024 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:      179,290 
Highest price paid per share:         132.50p 
Lowest price paid per share:          124.50p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share: 127.2449p

The Company intends to cancel all of the purchased Ordinary Shares.

Following the cancellation of the repurchased shares, the Company's issued share capital will consist of 328,446,120 Ordinary Shares with voting rights.

There are no ordinary shares held in Treasury.

The above figure (328,446,120) may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume 
LSE      127.2449p                    179,290

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares   Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading 
purchased           share)          Time)           number          venue 
756              132.50          08:09:41         00316290882TRLO1     XLON 
858              132.50          08:09:41         00316290881TRLO1     XLON 
101              132.50          08:09:41         00316290883TRLO1     XLON 
300              132.50          08:32:00         00316312621TRLO1     XLON 
325              132.50          08:32:00         00316312622TRLO1     XLON 
1123              131.50          08:32:00         00316312623TRLO1     XLON 
493              131.50          08:39:29         00316318650TRLO1     XLON 
1123              131.50          08:39:29         00316318651TRLO1     XLON 
1612              131.00          08:48:16         00316325627TRLO1     XLON 
890              130.50          08:49:52         00316327030TRLO1     XLON 
799              130.50          08:53:12         00316330624TRLO1     XLON 
890              130.50          08:53:12         00316330625TRLO1     XLON 
100              130.00          09:08:52         00316342640TRLO1     XLON 
99               130.00          09:08:52         00316342641TRLO1     XLON 
800              130.50          09:19:49         00316351464TRLO1     XLON 
800              130.50          09:20:19         00316351798TRLO1     XLON 
800              130.50          09:20:34         00316351969TRLO1     XLON 
811              130.00          09:29:54         00316359906TRLO1     XLON 
826              129.50          10:07:10         00316383009TRLO1     XLON 
818              129.00          10:07:10         00316383010TRLO1     XLON 
818              129.00          10:07:11         00316383011TRLO1     XLON 
1315              129.00          10:09:53         00316383257TRLO1     XLON 
509              129.00          10:09:53         00316383258TRLO1     XLON 
300              129.00          10:18:54         00316383704TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.00          10:19:28         00316383724TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.00          10:19:42         00316383734TRLO1     XLON 
132              128.50          10:34:03         00316384619TRLO1     XLON 
1568              128.50          10:34:03         00316384620TRLO1     XLON 
850              128.50          10:34:03         00316384621TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.00          10:34:03         00316384622TRLO1     XLON 
400              129.00          10:34:03         00316384623TRLO1     XLON 
487              129.00          10:34:03         00316384624TRLO1     XLON 
1435              128.50          10:38:02         00316384770TRLO1     XLON 
59               128.50          10:38:02         00316384771TRLO1     XLON 
59               128.50          10:38:02         00316384772TRLO1     XLON 
997              128.50          10:38:27         00316384811TRLO1     XLON 
1494              128.50          10:38:27         00316384812TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.50          10:38:45         00316384821TRLO1     XLON 
400              128.50          10:38:45         00316384822TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.50          10:49:19         00316386297TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.50          10:59:52         00316386777TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.50          11:01:27         00316386834TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.50          11:04:46         00316386975TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.50          11:14:52         00316387352TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.50          11:16:40         00316387508TRLO1     XLON 
86               129.00          11:59:34         00316389413TRLO1     XLON 
931              129.50          12:08:51         00316389897TRLO1     XLON 
1307              129.50          12:08:51         00316389898TRLO1     XLON 
217              129.50          12:08:51         00316389899TRLO1     XLON 
295              129.50          12:08:51         00316389900TRLO1     XLON 
200              129.50          12:08:51         00316389901TRLO1     XLON 
600              129.50          12:08:51         00316389902TRLO1     XLON 
540              129.50          12:08:51         00316389903TRLO1     XLON 
2609              128.50          12:08:51         00316389904TRLO1     XLON 
869              128.50          12:08:51         00316389905TRLO1     XLON 
2538              128.00          12:10:46         00316389976TRLO1     XLON 
200              128.50          12:10:46         00316389977TRLO1     XLON 
2042              128.50          12:10:46         00316389978TRLO1     XLON 
400              128.50          12:10:46         00316389979TRLO1     XLON 
469              128.50          12:10:46         00316389980TRLO1     XLON 
2470              128.00          12:10:47         00316389981TRLO1     XLON 
107              128.00          12:10:47         00316389982TRLO1     XLON 
1818              128.00          12:10:47         00316389983TRLO1     XLON 
476              128.00          12:10:47         00316389984TRLO1     XLON 
1124              127.50          12:14:35         00316390076TRLO1     XLON 
1394              127.50          12:14:35         00316390077TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.50          12:16:30         00316390196TRLO1     XLON 
78               127.50          12:16:30         00316390197TRLO1     XLON 
400              127.50          12:16:30         00316390198TRLO1     XLON 
200              127.50          12:19:56         00316390362TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 17, 2024 12:58 ET (17:58 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
