Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2024) - Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc. (TSXV: LPC) ("LPCP" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with Sakara Capital Inc. ("Sakara") to create a new private equity program. This initiative will provide clients of LPCP's wholly-owned subsidiary Bellwether Investment Management Inc. ("Bellwether") with access to Sakara's institutional-quality private equity investment capabilities, backed by a team that has invested on behalf of major institutional investors and delivered consistent outperformance in the global middle market of private equity since 2008.

Sakara's team, led by Managing Partners Adam Wylychenko and Justin Kusinskis, has significant experience building customized private equity programs for leading institutional investors.

"We are excited to partner with Sakara to offer our clients access to best-in-class private equity opportunities," said Robert Sewell, President and CEO. "This program underscores our commitment to delivering diversification and innovation in our investment offerings."

Adam Wylychenko of Sakara added: "This partnership allows us to bring our institutional-grade private equity opportunities to Bellwether's platform, further broadening the scope of the firm's investment options. We are thrilled to collaborate with Bellwether to deliver a program that aligns with their high standards of client service and performance."

As part of the long-term partnership, LPCP has purchased a minority equity stake in Sakara (the "Transaction"), ensuring long-term alignment between the two firms in delivering superior private equity opportunities to Bellwether's growing client base for years to come. The Transaction is at arm's length and no securities are being issued by LPCP in connection with the Transaction.

About Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.

LPCP was created to bring together boutique investment management and wealth advisory firms in order to deliver robust, cost-effective investment solutions to affluent investors, foundations, estates and trusts. LPCP's unique strategy creates better alignment between investment managers and wealth advisors while providing them with additional resources to accelerate their growth.

About Bellwether Investment Management Inc.

Bellwether is a boutique investment manager offering tailored investment solutions for affluent investors, foundations, estates, and trusts. Utilizing its proprietary "Disciplined Dividend Growth" investment process, Bellwether delivers discretionary investment management with a focus on North American dividend growth investing and is dedicated to service the distinct needs of affluent families. Bellwether's suite of investment solutions includes Canadian, US and global equity and fixed income strategies. Bellwether is a subsidiary of LPCP, and is registered as a portfolio manager in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Quebec and Saskatchewan, an exempt market dealer in Alberta, Ontario and Quebec, and an investment fund manager in Ontario and Quebec.

About Sakara Capital Inc.

Sakara is a leading institutional private equity investment firm specializing in the global middle-market. Led by Managing Partners Adam Wylychenko and Justin Kusinskis, Sakara is dedicated to creating value through building partnerships with the best investors in the global mid-market. Sakara has a proven track record having invested over $4.5 billion into global private equity and having driven consistent outperformance for major institutional investor clients through cycles.

Cautionary Notes

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains statements which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", "plan", and other similar expressions. Forward looking information in this news release includes, without limitation, LPCP's objectives, goals and future plans. Forward-looking information addresses possible future events, conditions and financial performance based upon management's current expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. In particular, the forward-looking information contained in this news release reflects assumptions about the timing and results of the amalgamation and regulatory approvals. Management of LPCP considers the assumptions on which the forward-looking information contained herein are based to be reasonable. However, by its very nature, forward-looking information inherently involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such information. Such risks include, without limitation, changes in economic conditions, applicable laws or regulations. Accordingly, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. LPCP disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/234167

SOURCE: Lorne Park Capital Partners Inc.