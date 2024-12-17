Amdocs - IR: Amdocs Limited Files FY2024 Annual Report

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 (including its financial statements for such year) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The annual report is available through the Company's website (https://investors.amdocs.com/financial-information/sec-filings). Upon the request of a shareholder of the Company, the Company will promptly provide to such shareholder a copy of the 2024 annual report, free of charge.

Supporting Resources

Keep up with Amdocs news by visiting the company's website

Follow us on X, Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers' innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers' migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $5.00 billion in fiscal 2024. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com.

Contacts:

Matthew Smith

Head of Investor Relations

Amdocs

Tel: +1 (314) 212-8328

E-mail: dox_info@amdocs.com

SOURCE: Amdocs - IR

View the original press release on accesswire.com