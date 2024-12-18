Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.12.2024 00:00 Uhr
93 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tutors International Joins the Private Service Alliance Providing Trusted Educational Expertise for UHNW Families

Finanznachrichten News

LONDON, Dec. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tutors International, leader in bespoke private tutoring, is pleased to announce it has joined Private Service Alliance (PSA) - the premier membership community dedicated to the private service industry.

Private Service Alliance Logo

Tutors International has been invited to join the Private Service Alliance, founded in 2021 by Natalie Hudson.

Private Service Alliance (PSA) is a prestigious membership organisation supporting the private service industry to develop professional relationships, establish industry standards, grow industry knowledge, and promote best practices.

The PSA is renowned for its highly trained household staff who manage the intricate and often complex needs of high-net-worth families. With this partnership with Tutors International, they now have a vetted and trusted go-to resource for all educational inquiries and private tutor recruitment needs, endorsed by PSA's leadership.

Natalie Hudson, Founder of Private Service Alliance, states:

"We are thrilled to have Tutors International as a member of Private Service Alliance. Their dedication to bespoke education and excellence perfectly complements our mission of delivering unmatched support to UHNW families. This collaboration enhances the resources available to our members, providing them with reliable access to trusted educational expertise whenever it is needed."

Adam Caller, Founder of Tutors International, adds:

"We are honoured to have joined Private Service Alliance, an organisation that mirrors our dedication to quality and professionalism. The mutual respect between our organisations is evident, and we look forward to supporting PSA's members by offering our expertise in private tutoring."

PSA's members, including its highly trained PAs, nannies, and household staff, will gain direct access to Tutors International's unrivalled expertise in private tutoring. This collaboration ensures that whenever questions arise about a child's education, whether it involves selecting the right tutor or addressing specific educational needs, they can turn to a resource that is both trusted and endorsed by PSA's leadership.

Notes for editors

About Tutors International

Tutors International is a leading provider of bespoke private tutoring services, offering personalised education solutions to clients worldwide. Founded by Adam Caller, an expert in educational practice and private tutoring, Tutors International specialises in matching highly qualified tutors with students for full-time, residential placements.

About Private Service Alliance

Private Service Alliance is a leading organization dedicated to the professional development and networking of household staff. By providing education, support, and a platform for collaboration with industry educators, recruiters, and exceptional businesses serving UHNW clients, PSA strives to elevate the standards of private service and ensure that families receive the most professional and competent service possible.

Media Enquiries
Web: www.tutors-international.com
Email: marketing@tutors-international.com
Phone: +44 (0) 1865 435 135

Tutors International
Prama House
267 Banbury Road
Oxford OX2 7HT
England

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583631/Private_Service_Alliance_Logo.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699064/5083106/Tutors_International_Logo.jpg

Tutors International Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/tutors-international-joins-the-private-service-alliance-providing-trusted-educational-expertise-for-uhnw-families-302334306.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
