Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14SPA | ISIN: US38911N2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GD8A
Tradegate
17.12.24
17:39 Uhr
61,50 Euro
-1,00
-1,60 %
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GRAVITY CO LTD ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
61,5064,0017.12.
61,5063,5017.12.
PR Newswire
18.12.2024 04:00 Uhr
69 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd.: GRAVITY GAME HUB REVEALS RAGNAROK IDLE ADVENTURE CLOSED BETA DATE

Finanznachrichten News

SINGAPORE, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravity Game Hub (GGH) PTE.LTD, a subsidiary of GRAVITY Co., Ltd. (NasdaqGM: GRVY) has announced the start of CBT Registration for its widely anticipated AFK mobile game, Ragnarok Idle Adventure. Ragnarok Idle Adventure is based on the popular MMORPG Ragnarok Online, now reimagined as a relaxing, yet engaging casual idle game.

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Closed Beta

Ragnarok Idle Adventure is a vertical Idle RPG mobile game featuring an easy-to-play RPG and auto-combat system which provides comfort in the RPG gaming experience. Players can complete the missions or challenging dungeons in a single tap, and to progress the character growth and gathering resources even while you're away.

Players from worldwide, except from Thailand, Mainland China, Taiwan Region, Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, South Korea, and Japan, will be able to join the Closed Beta Test from December 19, 2024 10.00 GMT+8.

To join the Ragnarok Idle Adventure Closed Beta, interested players can visit the CBT Official Page https://roidleadventure.go.link/5Pw1l. Do note that the CBT app is available in Google Play Store and Apple TestFlight.

The CBT phase provides an exclusive opportunity for players to provide feedback and shape the final product as the developers work towards perfecting the game's features and functionality. By participating in the CBT, players get a first-hand experience of the game's features and have an opportunity to win abundant limited in-game item rewards prior to the Grand Launching phase.

Important: The CBT account, including all characters created, items obtained during the Closed Beta phase, will be RESET (Deleted).

Ragnarok Idle Adventure Core Features

  • Seamless Idle Experience

Effortless auto-battling lets you claim rewards while you explore, socialize, or simply take a break. Even when you're Offline, your team fights on, securing your progress and leaving you free to focus on what truly matters.

  • Strategic Customization

Equip your heroes with powerful cards and enhance their abilities to unlock their full potential.

  • Iconic characters, Timeless Adventures

Encounter cherished heroes, explore legendary locales, and engage with classic features such as guilds, cards, and fashionable attire.

  • Fashion & Style

Express your unique flair with a plethora of fashion options, from stylish outfits to awe-inspiring accessories, ensuring you stand out in the crowd.

And there will be tons of upcoming new features and contents in Ragnarok Idle Adventure which will be released regularly in the future.

About Ragnarok Idle Adventure
Genre: Idle RPG
Platform: Mobile (Android & IOS)
Website: https://roidle.gnjoy.asia
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ROIdleAdventure
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/roidleadventureglobal

About Gravity Game Hub
Established in 2021, Gravity Game Hub (GGH) Pte. Ltd. is a game publisher and developer focusing on online and mobile games. Gravity Game Hub is committed to delivering an interactive gaming experience and creating a dynamic community for all players in South East Asia.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2581939/Ragnarok_Idle_Adventure_Closed_Beta.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gravity-game-hub-reveals-ragnarok-idle-adventure-closed-beta-date-302334424.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.