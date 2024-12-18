CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The Australian dollar fell to more than a 1-year low of 0.6310 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6336.Against the yen and the NZ dollar, the aussie dropped to 1-week lows of 96.80 and 1.0995 from Tuesday's closing quotes of 97.26 and 1.1009, respectively.Against the euro and the Canadian dollar, the aussie slipped to more than a 4-month low of 1.6646 and a 2-day low of 0.9041 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6544 and 0.9047, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.61 against the greenback, 93.00 against the yen, 1.08 against the kiwi, 1.72 against the euro and 0.89 against the loonie.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX