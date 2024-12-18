BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.The NZ dollar fell to more than a 2-year low of 0.5731 against the U.S. dollar and more than a 4-month low of 1.8321 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5751 and 1.8223, respectively.Against the yen, the kiwi slid to a 5-day low of 87.93 from yesterday's closing value of 88.27.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.55 against the greenback, 0.84 against the euro and 86.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX