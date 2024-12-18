Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 680 internationalen Medien
Der Markt erwartet spektakuläre News, welche diese Aktie sofort explodieren lassen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.12.2024 08:06 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DAIKI GmbH: Daiki Announces Launch of AI Registry to Streamline AI Risk Management and Regulatory Compliance

Finanznachrichten News

VIENNA, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DAIKI GmbH, an AI governance and compliance solutions provider based in Vienna, has announced the launch of its AI Registry. This innovative tool provides companies a straightforward way to manage their AI systems and comply with AI regulations, including the forthcoming EU AI Act.

Daiki announces AI Registry to simplify AI governance & compliance

Daiki's AI Registry simplifies documenting and overseeing AI systems within organizations. It addresses the growing need for a comprehensive solution that tracks planned or deployed AI systems and ensures they meet current legal and regulatory standards. The AI Registry is designed for all businesses working with AI, whether they are users of popular AI models or developers of custom systems.

The AI Registry from Daiki enables companies to create a detailed catalog of the AI systems and models their team uses or develops by using auto-filled templates for common models or creating their own. Once completed, companies receive feedback from Daiki with concrete obligations and recommendations for quality management through automatic benchmarking and expert compliance review. Companies receive a trustworthiness score and digital badge upon successful verification.

Key Benefits of Daiki's AI Registry:

1. Comprehensive AI Risk & Compliance Overview: Streamlines the organization, documentation, and monitoring of all AI systems and models an organization uses, making it easier to manage and track the risks associated with AI deployment.

2. Regulatory Compliance: Assists organizations in ensuring compliance with regulations like the EU AI Act, addressing requirements like record-keeping, transparency, human oversight, and data governance.

3. Credibility & Trustworthiness: Provides a trustworthiness score and digital badge, a transparent way for organizations to demonstrate their credibility and commitment to responsible AI usage.

"The AI Registry is an easy-to-use entry into AI management and governance. With its automated, privacy-friendly benchmarking, it creates trust in AI and lays the foundation for successful AI products," commented Daiki Co-Founder and COO Jona Boeddinghaus.

With the rapid advancement and integration of AI technologies in business operations, maintaining oversight and adhering to regulatory requirements has only become more complex. Daiki's AI registry provides a robust platform to resolve these challenges, offering a structured approach that mitigates the risk of non-compliance and enhances operational transparency.

By leveraging Daiki's AI Registry and AI Quality Management System, all organizations, including those categorized as deployers and providers of high-risk AI systems under the EU AI Act, can effectively prepare to meet regulatory standards such as the EU AI Act and ISO 42001. The launch of the AI Registry marks an important milestone in Daiki's mission to simplify and enable responsible AI deployment.

About Daiki
Daiki is an artificial intelligence startup based in Vienna. Daiki's SaaS platform combines AI, legal, and ethics expertise, enabling companies to successfully implement AI-based projects while ensuring compliance with industry-specific, local, and international standards.

For more information, visit https://dai.ki

Media Contact
Julia Harrison
Marketing & Communications Manager
DAIKI GmbH
press@dai.ki
+43 677 63747620

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583344/DAIKI_GmbH_1.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2583345/DAIKI_GmbH_Logo.jpg

DAIKI GmbH Logo

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/daiki-announces-launch-of-ai-registry-to-streamline-ai-risk-management-and-regulatory-compliance-302334080.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Treibt Nvidias KI-Boom den Uranpreis?
In einer Welt, in der künstliche Intelligenz zunehmend zum Treiber technologischer Fortschritte wird, rückt auch der Energiebedarf, der für den Betrieb und die Weiterentwicklung von KI-Systemen erforderlich ist, in den Fokus.

Nvidia, ein Vorreiter auf dem Gebiet der KI, steht im Zentrum dieser Entwicklung. Mit steigender Nachfrage nach leistungsfähigeren KI-Anwendungen steigt auch der Bedarf an Energie. Uran, als Schlüsselkomponente für die Energiegewinnung in Kernkraftwerken, könnte dadurch einen neuen Stellenwert erhalten.

Dieser kostenlose Report beleuchtet, wie der KI-Boom potenziell den Uranmarkt beeinflusst und stellt drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die von diesen Entwicklungen profitieren könnten und echtes Rallyepotenzial besitzen

Handeln Sie Jetzt!

Fordern Sie jetzt den brandneuen Spezialreport an und profitieren Sie von der steigenden Nachfrage, der den Uranpreis auf neue Höchststände treiben könnte.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.