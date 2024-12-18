Anzeige
Mittwoch, 18.12.2024
WKN: A2ACHP | ISIN: VGG225641015 | Ticker-Symbol: 5CT
Stuttgart
17.12.24
14:06 Uhr
0,041 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
18.12.2024 08:31 Uhr
71 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio -3-

Finanznachrichten News

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio Update 

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio Update 
18-Dec-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 
("Coinsilium" or the "Company") 
Coinsilium Group Limited: Strategic Portfolio Update 
Gibraltar, 18 December 2024 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and 
venture builder, is pleased to provide a comprehensive update on its portfolio of Web3 investments, advisory services, 
and venture initiatives. 
Over the past year, while the digital asset markets have been steadily recovering, Coinsilium has been focused on 
laying the groundwork for growth, capitalising on the improving market climate to advance its strategic objectives. At 
the same time, our investee companies and projects have continued to develop their businesses and execute on their own 
objectives, operating with a focus on bringing their solutions to market and achieving sustainable growth. 
As the markets start to show clear signs of resurgence, marked by rising prices, renewed investor confidence, and 
increasing institutional adoption, we believe that many of the projects within our portfolio are now at a pivotal 
stage, well-positioned to capitalise on this upward momentum. 
This improving environment provides a strong foundation for Coinsilium to advance its strategic objectives and unlock 
the value of the significant progress made across our investments, advisory services, and ventures. As we enter 2025, a 
year we view as a turning point for both the industry and Coinsilium, we are confident that the milestones achieved to 
date and the promising outlook for the year ahead, will inspire renewed confidence in the opportunities we are 
pursuing. 
We are therefore pleased to share the following Strategic Portfolio Update, featuring a selection of standout projects 
that represent highlights from our Investment and Advisory portfolios, along with insights into where we expect to see 
further growth and success as we move into 2025. 
Investment Portfolio Update 
Otomato 
Otomato is designed to simplify interactions with DeFi platforms through automation and user-friendly interfaces. It 
can help bridge the gap for DeFi traders without coding skills by automating complex tasks and providing clear, 
intuitive guides. 
Coinsilium Investment in Otomato 
Coinsilium's investment in the Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol, as announced 3 July 2024, was made through a USD75,000 
Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT") in the "Early Backers" round, with an option to acquire an additional 
USD150,150 of future tokens. 
Otomato.xyz, a decentralised application, allows users to create and automate Web3 trading strategies without coding 
skills, generating revenues primarily from affiliate fees and transaction fees. As part of the agreement, Coinsilium 
earns 7.5% of platform revenues up to the point of the Token Listing Event (TGE). 
Full announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4689074 
Protocol Development Progress 
The Otomato engine is now 90% complete, with users set to gain access to its advanced capabilities by January 2025. 
This will include the ability to design complex automation flows featuring loops, multi-chain conditional triggers, and 
other advanced functionalities. A simplified interface, currently in development, will enable newcomers to deploy 
pre-configured strategies with just three clicks, dramatically reducing the barrier to entry. Users will also have the 
ability to share these strategies and earn royalties, fostering a collaborative and rewarding user ecosystem. 
Strategic Shifts 
Otomato is shifting its marketing focus from traditional automation to autonomous agents, aligning with the growing 
trend of AI-driven workflows. Autonomous agents are software programmes which respond to states and events in their 
environment independent from direct instruction by the user or owner of the agent, but acting on behalf and in the 
interest of the owner. The platform is now featured in the Mode Network Agents Apps Store, showcasing its capabilities 
to a broader Web3 audience (Mode Agents Apps Store). 
Otomato is set for an official launch on Mode Network and Base (Coinbase's Layer 2 network on Ethereum) in January 
2025. These networks provide a robust foundation for adoption, with Base alone boasting approximately 95 million users 
and over one billion transactions to date. This strategic positioning ensures a strong user base to drive initial 
adoption and growth. 
Otomato's development is progressing on multiple fronts as it prepares for a successful launch. The first AI layer is 
scheduled for integration into the protocol by the end of Q1 2025, enhancing system intelligence and usability. 
Strong partnerships with prominent DeFi protocols are underway, with further details to be announced shortly. 
Additionally, discussions are ongoing with three external protocols eager to build on Otomato's infrastructure, 
including one focused on DeFi applications and another on alert systems, reflecting growing ecosystem interest. 
To deliver immediate value post-launch, Otomato is actively expanding its integrations with blockchain protocols, 
prioritising its first strategy: yield optimisation. 
Coinsilium Commentary: We are highly optimistic about the progress Otomato is making and its fast-track route to 
development. As a project that is both timely and highly synergistic, Otomato is well-aligned with the accelerated pace 
of innovation within the Web3 and AI-driven automation sectors. Coinsilium's investment at this very early stage, 
secured at a low valuation, provides substantial upside potential, further supported by the strength of our strategic 
relationship and the expertise we bring to the table. 
With a capable and focused team demonstrating strong execution, we see Otomato as a potential rising star within the 
Coinsilium portfolio. We encourage investors to monitor this project closely as it continues to gain momentum and 
stands out as a promising opportunity in the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape. 
Further information on Otomato is available in our Web3 report, available for download from the Coinsilium Website: 
https://coinsilium.com/investors/web3-reports 
Yellow Network 
Yellow is pioneering the first-ever broker clearing network for the crypto industry, designed to address fragmented 
liquidity and enable a fully decentralised trading experience. Yellow is backed by a strong lineup of partners, 
including GSR, Gate.io, LD Capital, Master Ventures, Moonrock Capital, Yellow Spoon Capital, and NOIA, Yellow 
represents a promising opportunity within the evolving DeFi landscape. 
Yellow Network is a Layer-3 decentralised Broker Clearing Network powered by State Channels used for communicating and 
trading between brokers and aggregating liquidity of connected nodes. Exchanges, brokers, and trading firms connect to 
the P2P network using a unified communication protocol. The main target of Yellow Network is to interconnect all 
blockchains unlocking access to liquidity for truly decentralised, cross-chain and ultra-high-speed trading. 
Coinsilium Investment in Yellow Network 
Yellow Network is a key investment within the Coinsilium portfolio, secured through a USD 200,000 SAFT Agreement for 
future Yellow digital tokens, as announced on 21 April 2022. 
Under the terms of the Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT"), Coinsilium will receive USD200,000 in value of 
YELLOW tokens, vesting over a period of time. At this stage the Company cannot disclose specific details regarding 
price or number of Tokens to be received. Further details will be provided by way of an update to the market in due 
course, when the Company is able to do so. 
Full announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/3526565 
Progress update for 2024 
On 18 September 2024 Yellow Network announced that it had closed a USUSD10 million seed round led by Ripple co-founder 
Chris Larsen and other notable investors including leading Ethereum developer Consensys, crypto market-making and 
trading firm GSR and crypto native VC firm Moonrock Capital. 
On 11 December 2024, Yellow Network's CEO, Louis Bellet, posted that Yellow Network has surpassed 2 million registered 
users on the Yellow Vault, the cryptocurrency wallet and gateway to the Yellow Network ecosystem. 
Outlook for 2025 
The Yellow Network token listing is slated for Q1 2025. The token listing is a critical milestone since, once tokens 
are issued and listed on an exchange, this will provide for a mark-to-market valuation reference point for Coinsilium's 
investment and potential liquidity event subject to vesting terms. 
Coinsilium Commentary: Yellow represents a highly ambitious and strategically significant investment for Coinsilium. As 
an early-stage backer, we secured a position at a low relative valuation, providing considerable upside potential. The 
recent USD10 million funding round, led by Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen and positioning Yellow at a market valuation of 
over USD200 million, underscores the confidence in Yellow's ability to address key inefficiencies in the DeFi space. The 
upcoming token launch and listing of the YELLOW token, expected in Q1 2025, will mark an important liquidity event for 
Coinsilium, signalling the fruition of a long-term strategic investment. We encourage shareholders to monitor this 
project closely as it continues to progress towards becoming a key player in the decentralised clearing and DeFi 
trading landscape 
Further information on Yellow is available in our Web3 report, available for download from the Coinsilium Website: 
https://coinsilium.com/investors/web3-reports 
Coin-Dash/SSV Network 
ssv.network is a fully decentralised, open-source ETH staking network, based on Secret Shared Validator (SSV) 
technology. SSV is also known as DVT, or Distributed Validator Technology, as it provides an open and simple

infrastructure for splitting and distributing a validator key into multiple KeyShares, for the purpose of running an 
Ethereum validator across multiple non-trusting nodes. 
Coinsilium Investment in CoinDash/SSV Network 
Coinsilium completed a USD75,000 investment in Coindash, as announced on 27 April 2017. Coindash's main product, SSV 
Network, has since emerged as a key performer within our portfolio, and its progress to date underscores the 
significant potential of this early-stage investment. 
Carrying Value in GBP as at 30 June 2024: GBP612,934 (31 December 2023: GBP176,744) 
Progress Update 
The SSV Network DAO has achieved a major milestone, surpassing 1 million ETH staked using Distributed Validator 
Technology (DVT). Since its launch in December 2023, the protocol has enhanced Ethereum staking security and 
decentralisation, becoming integral to the ecosystem. Originating from a collaboration with the Ethereum Foundation in 
2020, SSV Network progressed through testnets before its mainnet launch with ten partners. 
Security has been a priority, with audits by Least Authority and Quantstamp, and a USD1 million Immunefi bug bounty 
programme. The network supports over ten staking applications, has issued 41 grants, and has 700+ node operators 
contributing to decentralised Ethereum staking. 
In September 2024, the DAO introduced the 'Alan' Fork, a scaling upgrade that improved network stability and 
performance. It implemented Committee-Based Consensus and optimised subnet assignments, reducing CPU usage by 54% and 
bandwidth consumption by up to 90%, enhancing efficiency and lowering barriers for operators. 
In November 2024, the DAO announced Anchor, a second SSV node client developed by Sigma Prime in Rust. This 
diversification reduces reliance on a single client and strengthens network resilience. Known for their Lighthouse 
Ethereum consensus client, Sigma Prime's involvement promotes best practices in client diversity. 
Coinsilium Commentary: Coindash, through its flagship product SSV Network, continues to perform strongly, reinforcing 
the rationale for our investment. As a reminder to shareholders, the Company conducted its first revaluation of our 
stake in Coindash by 346% in the recent interim accounts, adjusted to reflect the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) 
performance of the SSV token. Since the revaluation, the SSV token has remained robust, currently trading at 
approximately USD30. This follows its rise from USD6.83 at year-end 2023 to USD36.09 by 30 June 2024, with a peak of USD61.30 
earlier in the year. This performance highlights the continued strength of the SSV Network and its role in addressing 
critical Ethereum staking challenges. 
Looking ahead to 2025, we see further potential for value appreciation as adoption of decentralised staking solutions 
accelerates. Shareholders are encouraged to keep an eye on this investment as it remains a significant part of our 
portfolio, with the prospect of further revaluations should SSV Network's growth and market momentum persist. 
Silta AI 
Silta AI delivers fast, reliable due diligence, sustainability assessments and risk analysis for banking, investment 
funding (PE/VC), and M&A activities. Its innovative Ai-driven platform simplifies complex datasets with customisable 
criteria, providing precise, clear, and efficient insights for decision makers who need rapid, comprehensive analysis. 
Coinsilium Investment Terms in Silta 
   -- The Convertible Loan Agreement principal amount of USD50,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD5m has now 
  been converted into 22,306 new common shares of Silta at a price of USD 2.2416 per share. 
   -- Option Agreement for up to USD500,000 provides the rights to subscribe to up to 163,575 new shares in 
  Silta at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m, initially valid for 12 months, and now extended by 6 Months till March 
  2025. 
   -- Subject to Option exercised in full, Coinsilium will hold a total of 185,881 shares or 6.7% of the total 
  share capital of Silta. 
Full announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4262216 
Progress update for 2024 
Earlier this year, the Asian Development Bank (ADB), Asia's largest multilateral development bank, engaged Silta 
Finance to pilot the development of an AI technology stack. This technology significantly accelerates the due diligence 
and ESG assessment processes for infrastructure projects. 
The Silta AI stack is a sophisticated assessment and reporting platform that transforms complex analytical tasks. The 
system can process thousands of documents simultaneously, evaluating them against comprehensive predetermined criteria 
and questions. Its advanced capabilities include cross-referencing findings against a precedents database while 
enriching the analysis with web-based intelligence. The platform then synthesises this information into detailed, 
customised reports tailored to specific client requirements. While initially deployed for infrastructure finance due 
diligence, the technology's versatility enables its application across multiple sectors, including mergers and 
acquisitions, real estate evaluation, research analysis, supply chain assessments, and venture capital investment 
screening. 
In its first revenue year, 2024, Silta Finance is tracking to achieve approximately USD1M USD in sales. Looking ahead to 
2025, the company is in the process of securing USD2.5M USD in its order book and continues to build a growing pipeline 
of potential customers from the banking sector. 
Coinsilium Commentary: We are particularly enthused by the progress Silta Finance has made, demonstrating the 
scalability and versatility of its bespoke AI-driven technology stack, which has successfully found a critical use case 
in the infrastructure finance sector. Silta's partnership with the Asian Development Bank (ADB), one of the largest 
infrastructure banks globally, further reinforces our confidence in the company's ability to deliver innovative 
solutions to the market. 
Coinsilium holds an attractive option to subscribe for up to USD 500,000 in shares at a USD 7.5 million pre-money 
valuation, a compelling opportunity given Silta's impressive revenue trajectory and expanding pipeline. With its proven 
capacity to deliver value in infrastructure finance and potential for cross-sector adoption, we view Silta as a 
standout early-stage investment and urge investors to monitor its progress closely as it continues to build momentum. 
Greengage 
Greengage's core business activity centres on providing distributed e-money account services through partnerships with 
regulated payments-as-a-service firms, tailored to entrepreneurs, SMEs, family offices, and digital asset firms. 
Greengage offers its clients personal and business e-money accounts in over 50 currencies, including GBP, EUR, and USD. 
Clients benefit from 24/7 account access and a dedicated relationship manager for personalised support. The services 
include faster payments, CHAPS, and SEPA payment services, with access to SWIFT payments and Foreign Exchange (FX) 
depending on the chosen regulated partner provider. 
Greengage also provides value-added services through a network of third-party providers. One such service is B2B loans, 
with the platform facilitating over a quarter of a billion USD in lending since its inception. An example of an 
innovative product is lending in fiat against tradable cryptocurrencies on a non-recourse basis to provide growth 
capital, alongside other unique financial solutions. 
Coinsilium Investment Terms in Greengage 
In August 2021 Coinsilium announced a strategic investment in Greengage through a combination of convertible debt and 
equity. This investment aligns with Coinsilium's mission to support innovative companies that leverage blockchain 
technology to disrupt traditional financial systems. In June 2023, Coinsilium reported the conversion of the Greengage 
Loan Note and a Subscription for New Shares. 
Investment Terms: Carrying Value in GBP as at 30 June 2024: GBP652,537 (31 December 2023: GBP514,613) 
Progress update for 2024 
Greengage and Coinbase Collaboration: As highlighted in our 4th July update, Greengage announced its collaboration with 
Coinbase to issue tokenised private credit. Greengage will originate SME debt utilising Coinbase's innovative Diamond 
protocol, a smart contract-powered platform designed to bring greater efficiency and transparency to the private credit 
market. 
This partnership represents a significant advancement in the digital finance space, addressing a critical need for SMEs 
by providing streamlined access to institutional-grade credit markets. By leveraging Coinbase's state-of-the-art 
blockchain technology, Greengage aims to enhance SMEs' ability to secure capital, empowering them to operate and scale 
their businesses more effectively. This collaboration underscores the growing potential for blockchain-driven solutions 
to transform traditional financial markets. 
Abu Dhabi expansion: In September 2024, Greengage announced its acceptance into Cohort 15 of Hub71, Abu Dhabi's global 
tech ecosystem. Hub71 is a flagship initiative of the AED 50 billion Ghadan 21 economic accelerator programme, backed 
by the Government of Abu Dhabi and Mubadala Investment Company, a leading sovereign investor managing a diverse 
portfolio to generate sustainable financial returns. Strategically located in Abu Dhabi, Hub71 empowers companies like 
Greengage to scale globally by providing access to international markets, a robust capital ecosystem, and a global 
network of strategic partners. 
By joining Hub71's "Digital Assets" stream, Greengage will benefit from its focus on unleashing the disruptive 
potential of Web3 and digital assets while operating within the regulated environment of Abu Dhabi Global Market 
(ADGM). This acceptance not only enhances Greengage's corporate and regulatory profile but also significantly increases 
its access to capital by attracting top-tier venture capital funds and investors. Hub71 further supports Greengage's

setup and growth with a generous incentives programme of up to AED 750,000, reinforcing its ability to scale 
effectively within the evolving digital finance landscape. 
Outlook for 2025 
Greengage is aiming to progress its Series A next year. A Series A round represents the first significant round of 
venture capital financing typically occurring after the company has demonstrated meaningful traction, such as revenue 
growth, a solid user base, or product-market fit. For investors including Coinsilium, this round represents a critical 
inflection point, as it often involves institutional investors valuing the company at a materially higher level 
compared to earlier seed rounds. 
This higher valuation reflects reduced risk and increased confidence in the company's growth potential. Importantly, a 
Series A round can act as a liquidity event for early investors, marking a substantial step toward a future exit, such 
as a trade sale or IPO. It also serves as a key milestone for re-assessing the value of our investment as the company 
transitions to a more mature and scalable stage. 
Coinsilium Commentary: We are highly encouraged by the significant progress Greengage has made, particularly in 
establishing itself at the heart of the rapidly evolving digital finance sector. The company's collaboration with 
Coinbase to issue tokenised private credit demonstrates Greengage's ability to innovate and secure meaningful 
partnerships, while its inclusion in Hub71's Digital Assets Stream further enhances its growth prospects by providing 
access to capital, strategic partners, and global markets. 
With plans to progress its Series A round for 2025, Greengage is at an inflection point, poised for a potential 
step-change in valuation as it matures and scales its operations. The timing of this progress aligns strongly with the 
favourable market cycle, as cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, continue to perform well and drive renewed 
confidence across the industry. We are particularly impressed by the management team's determination to navigate 
previous challenges and position the business for success at this critical time. 
Given Greengage's strategic positioning and its growing traction, we believe Greengage has the potential to deliver 
meaningful returns and urge investors to monitor this promising opportunity, well positioned to continue to build 
momentum in the year ahead. 
Further information on Greengage is available in our Web3 report, available for download from the Coinsilium Website: 
https://coinsilium.com/investors/web3-reports 
Advisory Services Portfolio Update 
Coinsilium provides strategic advisory services to blockchain and cryptocurrency projects seeking to issue tokens 
through Token Generation Events (TGEs). Leveraging our extensive industry experience, broad network, and proven 
expertise, our advisory division plays a pivotal role in guiding projects from concept to successful execution, while 
generating revenues for Coinsilium through a structured, performance-based model. 
Revenue Model 
Coinsilium's advisory engagements typically involve two primary revenue components: an upfront 'sign-on' fee and a 
success fee. The success fee is contingent upon the successful completion of the Token Generating Event and is often 
denominated in project-specific digital tokens or established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin or Ethereum. This 
revenue structure ensures alignment between Coinsilium's interests and the successful execution of the project. 
Track Record 
Coinsilium has been providing advisory services in the blockchain and cryptocurrency space since 2017, a time when the 
industry witnessed the first major wave of Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs). During this period, Coinsilium successfully 
advised over 10 ICO projects, which collectively raised over USUSD500 million. This established track record highlights 
Coinsilium's capability in delivering effective advisory solutions that support successful project outcomes. 
LC Lite / NEXADE 
On 20 February 2024 Coinsilium announced an agreement with global trade exchange platform LC Lite ("LC Lite") for 
strategic advisory services in respect of their forthcoming launch of their NEXADE token (USDNEXD). 
In 2024, LC Lite was acquired by Incomlend, a regulated global invoice finance marketplace for SMEs with licenses to 
operate in Singapore and in Hong Kong. Incomlend was founded in 2016 to address the USUSD2.5 trillion global trade 
finance gap and was named one of the Top 15 Fastest Growing Companies in Singapore in 2022. 
Full Announcement here: https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4479195 
NEXADE aims to bring Web3 decentralised technology to Incomlend, a regulated global invoice finance marketplace for 
SMEs with licenses to operate in Singapore and in Hong Kong, with improved marketplace liquidity, multi-currency 
solutions for cross-border export financing and a broad usage of stablecoins. The project is well positioned to 
capitalise on emerging business opportunities from within the fast-growing digital asset market. 
Strong Holder Offering 
The NEXADE token (USDNEXD) is currently undergoing a Strong Holder Offering on the DaoMaker launchpad with a total raise 
of USD1.5m. A Strong Holder Offering (SHO) is a fundraising mechanism where eligible investors are chosen based on 
their on-chain activities and other proprietary data sets. As of 17 December 2024, NEXADE has reported that USD9k has 
been raised so far. The offering lists a token listing date as of 22 December 2024, however there may be pre-requisites 
for the token listing to occur so it should be considered a tentative token listing date for now. 
Key terms of the Strong Holder Offering 
 
Total Raise          USUSD1,500,000 
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation) USUSD70,000,000 
Listing            22 December 2024 
Token price          USUSD0.07 
Ticker:            NEXD 
Token Supply          1,000,000,000

Strategic Advisory Services

The scope of the work undertaken by Coinsilium includes advising on project token economics (Tokenomics) ahead of its token launch. Additionally, Coinsilium has facilitated introductions to potential partners drawn from Coinsilium's extensive network of major service providers and cryptocurrency firms.

Stabolut

On 2 October announced that it has entered into an agreement with Stabolut, a decentralised, crypto-backed, and yield-generating stablecoin venture to provide strategic advisory services in support of Stabolut's forthcoming stablecoin and governance token launch slated for launch in Q4 2024.

https://www.aquis.eu/stock-exchange/announcements/4833213

On 4 December 2024, Stabolut announced that it has been selected to participate in the second cohort of the Bitcoin Base Camp Accelerator, Outlier Ventures' dedicated accelerator for Web3 startups advancing the Bitcoin ecosystem. This cohort explores stablecoins, memecoins, decentralised finance, and streamlined wallet solutions.

Strategic Advisory Services

Under the terms of the advisory services agreement, Coinsilium is providing Stabolut with comprehensive strategic guidance and support in the areas of tokenomics, partnerships, and market positioning. This collaboration is designed to enhance Stabolut's ability to deliver a next-generation stablecoin to a rapidly growing market. Coinsilium brings a wealth of industry expertise and a broad network of institutional partners and service providers, all of which will be invaluable in the early stages of Stabolut's development and launch.

Coinsilium - Liteflow Collaboration Progress Update

As announced on 2 July 2024, Coinsilium and Liteflow signed a Memorandum of Understanding ("MoU") as a first step in a planned long term strategic collaboration agreement, with an initial campaign launched in tandem, offering pre-selected start-up projects access to USUSD1million in dedicated seed project funding and services. This initiative forms part of a programme to identify and support the next generation of leading Web3 projects. Targeted projects were to be selected from best-in-class DeFi, GameFi, and SocialFi applications.

The initiative selects projects from applications through monthly Web3 Start-Up Pitch Days, during which project teams pitch via a private video conferencing session. At the end of the process selected projects may receive an offer of potential seed investment and/or advisory services. Pitch Day sessions have been held on a monthly basis since the first session held on 30 July 2024.

TAND3M Decentralised Launchpad on the TON Blockchain

On 3 December 2024, Coinsilium announced it had entered into a Strategic Advisory Services agreement with TAND3M.io ("TAND3M"), a decentralised digital token launchpad built on the TON blockchain, in partnership with Liteflow, as part of the Coinsilium-Liteflow startup initiative.

TAND3M enables fair and transparent token sales through tools such as Liquidity Bootstrapping Pools (LBPs) and fixed-price sales, ensuring that startups can efficiently sell their tokens and NFTs to a public audience, whilst maintaining trust with their backers. TAND3M's user-friendly platform is available via the TAND3m website and the Telegram mini-app.

Under the terms of the advisory agreement, Coinsilium will provide TAND3M with comprehensive strategic guidance and support in the areas of tokenomics, partnerships, and market positioning. TAND3M will also benefit from Liteflow's technical advisory support and suite of Web3 tools as well as access to Liteflow's extensive network.

The Advisory Services Agreement for TAND3M includes two components:

-- A revenue share arrangement, whereby a percentage of platform fees generated will be allocated to theadvisors.

-- An allocation of TAND3M utility tokens, contingent upon the successful launch of the project's token.

These terms align the advisors' contributions with the project's success, creating a collaborative framework focused on long-term value creation.

