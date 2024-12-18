LONDON (dpa-AFX) - National Grid plc (NG.L) unveiled its RIIO-T3 business plan for National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET), covering April 2026 to March 2031. This plan includes an unprecedented investment of up to 35 billion pounds over the five years.The investment is divided into over 11 billion pounds for maintaining and upgrading existing networks and constructing the first three approved Accelerated Strategic Transmission Investment (ASTI) projects. Additionally, around 24 billion pounds is allocated for increasing network capacity, with 15 billion pounds dedicated to 14 further confirmed ASTI projects and other potential projects influenced by evolving UK government priorities, the company said.The company noted that the ambitious plan allows the company to contribute to the group's wider UK investment, supporting the creation of 55,000 additional jobs by 2030.National Grid said it looks forward to engaging further with all its stakeholders, ahead of draft determinations from Ofgem in summer 2025, and final determinations in late 2025.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX