Bitwise Europe: Bitwise Launches Best-In-Class Solana Staking ETP, Expanding Its Suite of Crypto Staking Solutions

Third Staking ETP this year - Following Ethereum and Aptos, Bitwise further strengthens its position in the crypto asset space with another institutional-grade staking ETP launch. Solana - A blockchain powerhouse: Solana is redefining speed and scalability in the blockchain space, rivalling Ethereum as the go-to platform for smart contracts and NFTs.





December 18, 2024. Frankfurt: Bitwise today announced the listing of its new Bitwise Solana Staking ETP(Ticker: BSOL, ISIN: DE000A4A59D2) on Xetra, providing institutional-grade total return exposure to Solana's native cryptocurrency, SOL. With an innovative staking mechanism engineered to deliver significantly higher rewards compared to other Solana staking ETPs, BSOL reaffirms Bitwise's position as a leader in the fast-growing crypto asset market.

Solana, a cutting-edge proof-of-stake blockchain launched in 2020, has rapidly become a leader in the space. Its native token SOL ranks among the top cryptocurrencies globally thanks to Solana's unrivaled speed and scalability. Employing a monolithic, single-layer architecture enables Solana to process up to 65,000 transactions per second, making it the go-to platform for retail users and high-throughput applications. Solana's robust economics, thriving developer ecosystem, and proven stability position it for widespread adoption as the "retail chain" by 2025.

Performance and Transparency Redefined

BSOL is a fully backed ETP issued in Germany, designed to deliver the highest staking returns, the lowest total cost of ownership, and superior performance compared to other Solana staking products currently on the market. As the only Solana Staking ETP benchmarked against a staking index - the Compass Solana Total Return Monthly Index (Bloomberg: SOLTRM, Reuters: .SLTRM) - it provides investors with a clear and transparent framework for performance evaluation. With its primary listing on Deutsche Börse XETRA, European investors can access a low-cost, liquid, and transparent investment vehicle for staked SOL exposure.

"At Bitwise, we continue expanding our product suite to provide investors with access to the opportunities in crypto through high quality vehicles they can trust. Solana is one of the rising star assets in the space, and we're thrilled to be launching BSOL, the third staking ETP we are launching this year, after the Ethereum and Aptos staking ETPs in February and November respectively," said Hunter Horsley, CEO and Co-Founder at Bitwise.

Bitwise has experienced significant growth in 2024, recently surpassing $12 billion in total client assets. The launch of BSOL marks the second product introduced in Europe following Bitwise's acquisition of leading crypto asset manager ETC Group in August. Bitwise's European offerings include Europe's most liquid physically backed Bitcoin ETP(Ticker: ET32, ISIN: DE000A3G90G9), which debuted earlier this year.

The company is now focused on completing the rebranding of its European crypto ETP portfolio in the coming months while expanding its European platform with innovative, institutional-grade crypto ETPs, including BSOL.

Key Product Details

ETP Name Bitwise Solana Staking ETP Primary Ticker BSOL ISIN DE000A4A59DZ WKN A4A59D TER 0.85% p.a. Asset Class Digital Assets Strategy Staked SOL Total Return Underlying exposure Staked Solana (SOL) Benchmark Compass Solana Total Return Monthly Index Replication method Physical (Full replication) Domicile Germany Primary listing Deutsche Börse XETRA Primary listing trading currencies EUR, USD Issuer Bitwise Europe GmbH

More information about the product is provided on the respective product page .

The full Bitwise product list including all exchange listings and trading information is available at https://etc-group.com/products/ .

About Bitwise

Bitwise is one of the world's leading crypto specialist asset managers. Thousands of financial advisors, family offices, and institutional investors across the globe have partnered with Bitwise to understand and access the opportunities in crypto. Since 2017, Bitwise has established a track record of excellence managing a broad suite of index and active solutions across ETPs, separately managed accounts, private funds, hedge fund strategies, and staking solutions - spanning both the U.S. and Europe.

In Europe, for the past four years Bitwise (formerly ETC Group) has developed an extensive and innovative suite of crypto ETPs, including Europe's most traded physical bitcoin ETP, or the first diversified Crypto Basket ETP replicating an MSCI digital assets index.

This family of crypto ETPs is domiciled in Germany and approved by BaFin. Bitwise exclusively partners with reputable entities from the traditional financial industry, ensuring that 100% of assets are securely stored offline (cold storage) through regulated custodians.

Bitwise's European products comprise a collection of carefully designed financial instruments that seamlessly integrate into any professional portfolio, providing comprehensive exposure to crypto as an asset class. Access is straightforward via major European stock exchanges, with primary listings on Xetra, the most liquid exchange for ETF trading in Europe. Retail investors benefit from easy access through numerous DIY/online brokers, coupled with Bitwise's robust and secure physical ETP structure, which includes a redemption feature. For more information, visit www.bitwiseinvestments.com/eu



Important information

This press release does not constitute investment advice, nor does it constitute an offer or solicitation to buy financial products. This press release is issued by Bitwise Europe GmbH ("BEU"), a limited company domiciled in Germany, for information only and in accordance with all applicable laws and regulations. BEU gives no explicit or implicit assurance or guarantee regarding the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. It is advised not to rely on the fairness, accuracy, completeness, or correctness of this article or the opinions contained therein. Please note that this article is neither investment advice nor an offer or solicitation to acquire financial products or cryptocurrencies.