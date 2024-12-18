DJ Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist (U37G LN) Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2024 / 09:06 CET/CEST Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Treasury Bond 3-7Y UCITS ETF Dist DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.8964 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 828169 CODE: U37G LN ISIN: LU1407888996

December 18, 2024 03:06 ET (08:06 GMT)