DJ Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc (UINU LN) Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 18-Dec-2024 / 09:16 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Inverse Inflation Expectations 10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 17-Dec-2024 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 98.7409 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 29099 CODE: UINU LN ISIN: LU1879532940 =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1879532940 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UINU LN Sequence No.: 365903 EQS News ID: 2053687 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

December 18, 2024 03:16 ET (08:16 GMT)