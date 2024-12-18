Finsulate One of Business Worldwide Magazine's Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch in 2024

Recognised for its groundbreaking work in the maritime industry, Finsulate has been named as one of the Top 20 Innovative Companies to Watch in 2024 by Business Worldwide Magazine.

LONDON, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The list recognises trailblazing organisations redefining industries through groundbreaking technologies and transformative business practices. These companies define the future through innovation and disruption, from healthcare to energy.

Finsulate's toxin-free antifouling wrap is reshaping its sector by offering an eco-friendly, cost-effective alternative to traditional antifouling paints. Biofouling, the buildup of marine organisms like barnacles and algae on ship hulls, has long been a costly and environmentally damaging issue. It increases drag, driving up fuel consumption, carbon emissions, and maintenance costs. Traditional antifouling paints, reliant on biocides, address the problem but at the cost of leaching harmful toxins into marine ecosystems.

By mimicking the textured surface of a sea urchin, Finsulate's antifouling wrap prevents marine organisms from attaching to vessels without relying on harmful chemicals, resulting in superior performance:

Eco-Friendly Design : 100% free of biocides and toxins, safeguarding marine habitats.

: 100% free of biocides and toxins, safeguarding marine habitats. Longevity : Lasts 8-10 years, vastly outliving traditional antifouling paints.

: Lasts 8-10 years, vastly outliving traditional antifouling paints. Cost Efficiency : Reduces the need for frequent maintenance and significantly lowers fuel consumption.

: Reduces the need for frequent maintenance and significantly lowers fuel consumption. Convenient Maintenance: Minor fouling can be removed easily while the vessel remains in water, minimising downtime.

Since its debut, Finsulate has been applied to over 800 vessels worldwide, from leisure yachts to large commercial ships and offshore wind installations. Early adopters have reported transformative results, including a steel sailing yacht treated in 2013 that remains largely biofouling-free over a decade later.

Finsulate is driving success stories whilst championing a broader shift towards sustainability within the maritime industry. Key impacts include:

Reduced Carbon Emissions : Improved fuel efficiency supports global climate goals.

: Improved fuel efficiency supports global climate goals. Preserved Marine Ecosystems : Biocide-free solutions protect biodiversity and minimise microplastic pollution.

: Biocide-free solutions protect biodiversity and minimise microplastic pollution. A Circular Economy: At the end of its lifecycle, Finsulate's wrap is recyclable, aligning with cradle-to-cradle principles.

Founder Rik Breur encapsulates the company's mission: "Sustainability is more than a trend; it's our responsibility. Together, we can create a better future for our oceans."

For more information about Finsulate and its transformative technology, visit finsulate.com.

Further information about the 2024 Business Worldwide Magazine Awards, including the Top 20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch list, can be found at https://www.bwmonline.com/20-most-innovative-companies-to-watch-2024-winners/

