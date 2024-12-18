FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 18.12.2024 - 11.00 am- CORRECTED: JEFFERIES REINITIATES KOSMOS ENERGY WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 440 PENCE - DEUTSCHE BANK RESEARCH CUTS CAPITA GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 27 (30) PENCE - 'BUY' - GOLDMAN RAISES CRODA PRICE TARGET TO 4400 (4300) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - GOLDMAN RAISES HISCOX PRICE TARGET TO 1246 (1157) PENCE - 'NEUTRAL' - JEFFERIES RAISES IAG PRICE TARGET TO 350 (270) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES RAISES WIZZ AIR PRICE TARGET TO 1070 (1020) PENCE - 'UNDERPERFORM' - JEFFERIES REINITIATES KOSMOS ENERGY WITH 'BUY' - PRICE TARGET 560 PENCE - JEFFERIES REINITIATES TULLOW OIL WITH 'UNDERPERFORM' - PRICE TARGET 18 PENCE - UBS CUTS INFORMA PRICE TARGET TO 1027 (1045) PENCE - 'BUY'dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob