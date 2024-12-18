Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd.: Sungrow Receives the World's First VDE EMC Certificate for Its Microinverter

Sungrow confirms its focus on safety and innovation by receiving the world's first VDE EMC Certificate for its microinverter.

The series of tests followed a number of international standards with the Sungrow microinverter passing all of them in one go.

Sungrow's microinverter provides an efficient, reliable, and safe solution for the further deployment of renewable energy by households worldwide.

FRANKFURT, Germany, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) of Microinverters is critical to the stability and safety of residential PV systems. Poor EMC performance can cause system malfunctions, interfere with household appliances and wireless networks, and even pose potential safety hazards.

Sungrow has recently earned EMC certification from VDE, one of the largest technology organizations in Europe, for its microinverter, becoming the world's first company to receive the VDE EMC certificate for the microinverter. The products followed comprehensive testing at the VDE German laboratory and this milestone demonstrates Sungrow microinverter's exceptional ability to operate seamlessly in complex electromagnetic environments without interfering with other electronic devices, setting a new global standard for the microinverter's EMC performance.

The tests followed international standards, including DIN EN IEC 61000-6-1, DIN EN IEC 61000-6-3, and EN 301 489-17, and focused on 10 critical performance metrics, such as conducted and radiated susceptibility, as well as immunity to power-frequency magnetic fields. Designed with robust immunity to external electromagnetic interference (EMI) and compliance with Class B emission standards, Sungrow's microinverter passed all tests in one go, outperforming standard requirements across all metrics and demonstrating exceptional stability and reliability.

Sungrow's innovations in EMC were key to this success. The microinverter incorporates a soft-switching topology, minimizing EMI at its source. They are further equipped with an all-metal casing and high-conductivity sealing materials that effectively block electromagnetic radiation. Moreover, Sungrow's microinverter employs advanced control strategies to optimize its operation under extreme conditions such as maximum (PVmax) and minimum (PVmin) PV input, mitigating harmonic distortion and high-frequency EMI.

"With balcony PV systems gaining popularity across Europe, we are delighted to witness Sungrow's microinverter has successfully passed our rigorous testing," said Sven Öhrke, Board Member of VDE Institute and CEO of VDE Global Services. "Sungrow truly impressed us during the tests, not only meeting but surpassing the toughest international standards."

In addition to its outstanding EMC performance, Sungrow's microinverter stands out for its superior energy efficiency, user-friendly installation, and robust safety features. It delivers full power output even under extreme conditions, such as non-ventilated environments with temperatures reaching up to 60°C, increasing overall energy yields by approximately 2%. Its plug-and-play design significantly enhances installation efficiency by 30%, complemented by intelligent self-checking and one-click network configuration. Having undergone over 200 authoritative tests and achieved 12 international certifications, including IEC 61140, IEC 62109, and IEC 63027, Sungrow's microinverter is empowering households worldwide to embrace a clean energy future.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com.

