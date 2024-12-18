Anzeige
PR Newswire
18.12.2024 12:06 Uhr
Bridge to Life, Ltd.: Bridge to Life Acquires VitaSmart Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion System from Medica S.p.A.

Finanznachrichten News

Ownership Strengthens Bridge to Life's Position in Organ Preservation and Solidifies Enterprise Value

BTL logo

CHICAGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridge to Life Ltd., a leader in organ preservation solutions and perfusion technology, has acquired the VitaSmart Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion System from Medica S.p.A.. The agreement also includes exclusive global trademark rights and the ability to register the VitaSmart name worldwide.

This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Bridge to Life's efforts to advance transplant medicine. Over 5,0001 successful liver perfusions have been conducted globally using Hypothermic Oxygenated Perfusion (HOPE) in combination with the VitaSmart system, demonstrating its effectiveness in organ preservation.

"We are thrilled to now own the VitaSmart Hypothermic Oxygenated Machine Perfusion System, a proven technology that has empowered European clinicians to implement HOPE protocols with ease and efficiency," said Don Webber, CEO and President of Bridge to Life Ltd. "The system's user-friendly design and minimal monitoring requirements make it a game-changer for organ preservation."

Webber highlighted that the company is in the final stages of preparing its FDA submission for VitaSmart, targeting the first quarter of 2025. "The results from the one-year patient follow-up on our pivotal U.S. study are complete and we are extremely impressed with the clinical outcomes, including demonstrated statistical superiority between study and control arms for the primary endpoint (Early Allograft Dysfunction) and shorter length of hospital stay following transplantation. This acquisition positions us to expand access to this transformative technology for U.S. transplant centers, organ procurement organizations, and, most importantly, patients awaiting viable livers. Full ownership of VitaSmart enhances our enterprise value and strengthens our ability to meet global demand."

This strategic move aligns with Bridge to Life's mission to improve transplantation outcomes and save more lives.

About Medica S.p.A.
Medica S.p.A., headquartered in the biomedical district of Mirandola, Italy, is an integrated Italian biomedical and MedTech group with a strong international footprint. The company is committed to developing products of the highest technological innovation for the purification of blood and water.

About Bridge to Life Ltd
Bridge to Life Ltd is a market leader in organ preservation solutions, offering premier products such as Belzer UW®, EasiSlush® and the VitaSmart2 Machine Perfusion System. With a strong focus on product quality, innovation and accessibility, the company serves and partners with leading Transplant Centers and Organ Procurement Offices globally.

1 Number of perfusions is based on liver perfusions sets sold through October 31, 2024
2 VitaSmart is CE Marked and available for sale in several markets outside of the United States. VitaSmart is not approved for sale in the US.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2085277/Bridge_to_Life_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bridge-to-life-acquires-vitasmart-hypothermic-oxygenated-machine-perfusion-system-from-medica-spa-302334162.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
