18.12.2024
Alertive Limited: Alertive Secures £3.7M Investment to Level Up Healthcare Communication

LONDON and DERBY, England, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alertive, a digital messaging platform designed for the healthcare workforce, has secured a significant £3.7 million investment from private investors. This funding is aimed at driving the London and Derby-based company's expansion across NHS Trusts and other healthcare organisations in the UK.

Over the past five years, Alertive has made substantial investments in building a mobile and web-based platform that meets the highest standards for performance, security, and compliance. Outperforming traditional hardware solutions in emergency alerting, Alertive's software is purpose built for task management and communication in real-world, high-pressure environments such as emergency departments, cancer hospitals, and distributed facilities.

With the new funding, Alertive plans to continue breaking down communication barriers within healthcare teams by integrating more third-party systems and enhancing workflows. The focus will be on creating a more connected ecosystem where data is available to clinicians at the point of care, empowering them with the information they need to make faster, more informed decisions. Key areas of integration include patient record systems, patient communication platforms, and the FDP.

"We have the opportunity to become the go-to application for clinicians to access the information they need, where and when they need it, reducing the administrative burden and unlocking a happier and more productive workforce" said Kevin Douglas, CEO. "We'll continue to work closely with our customers and valued ecosystem partners to make sure we focus on the areas that can make the most difference to clinicians' daily working lives".

Alertive is currently operating in 25 hospitals through 15 NHS Trust customers, with over 50,000 total platform users. This new investment marks a pivotal moment in the company's growth trajectory as it continues to innovate and reshape the future of healthcare communication.

Contact: Hannah Parrish, 07791042928, hannah.parrish@alertive.co.uk

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/alertive-secures-3-7m-investment-to-level-up-healthcare-communication-302334875.html

