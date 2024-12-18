BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound weakened against other major currencies in the European session on Wednesday.The pound fell to a 2-day low of 1.1327 against the Swiss franc, from an early high of 1.1369.Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound edged down to 0.8278, 1.2679 and 194.71 from early highs of 0.8251, 1.2722 and 195.49, respectively.If the pound extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.11 against the franc, 0.83 against the euro, 1.24 against the greenback and 190.00 against the yen.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX