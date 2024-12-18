MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Two Russian cosmonauts will conduct a spacewalk outside of the International Space Station on Thursday.The spacewalk is scheduled to begin at approximately 10:10 a.m. and last about six and a half hours.NASA said that Expedition 72 crew mates Alexey Ovchinin and Ivan Vagner will venture outside the station's Poisk module to install an experiment package designed to monitor celestial x-ray sources and new electrical connector patch panels and remove several experiments for disposal. The two cosmonauts also will relocate a control panel for the European robotic arm, which is attached to the Nauka multipurpose laboratory module. A third Russian cosmonaut Alexsandr Gorbunov will operate the arm during the spacewalk from inside the station.This will be the second spacewalk for Ovchinin and the first for Vagner. Ovchinin will wear an Orlan spacesuit with red stripes, and Vagner will wear a spacesuit with blue stripes. It will be the 272nd spacewalk in support of space station assembly, maintenance, and upgrades.NASA said it will provide live coverage of the spacewalk from 9:45 a.m. EST, Thursday on NASA+. NASA content can also be watched through a variety of platforms, including social media.Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX