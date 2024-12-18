CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Amidst an overwhelming expectation of a rate cut, markets are gearing for the Fed's economic projections and interest rate guidance for 2025 as well as over the longer term. Decisions by Bank of Japan and Bank of England as well as the PCE-based inflation readings are also due over the next few days.Wall Street Futures are trading in the green zone. European benchmarks are trading on a mostly positive note. Asian benchmarks however closed on a mixed note.The Dollar Index is trading close to the flatline amidst growing expectations that both Bank of England and Bank of Japan would keep rates steady. Bond yields mostly hardened.A larger-than-expected drawdown in inventories in the U.S. supported crude oil prices. Gold prices edged up ahead of the Fed decision. Cryptocurrencies have declined albeit after Bitcoin's rise to a new high above $108 thousand.Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.Stock Indexes:DJIA (US30) at 43,551.20, up 0.23% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,065.00, up 0.24% Germany's DAX at 20,303.28, up 0.24% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 8,208.74, up 0.17% France's CAC 40 at 7,386.90, up 0.29% Euro Stoxx 50 at 4,962.45, up 0.40% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 39,120.50, down 0.73% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,309.40, down 0.06% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,382.21, up 0.62% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 19,864.55, up 0.83%Currencies:EUR/USD at 1.0501, up 0.11% GBP/USD at 1.2715, up 0.04% USD/JPY at 153.60, up 0.08% AUD/USD at 0.6313, down 0.36% USD/CAD at 1.4322, up 0.09% Dollar Index at 106.94, down 0.01%Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:U.S. at 4.405%, up 0.46% Germany at 2.2460%, up 0.63% France at 3.048%, up 0.33% U.K. at 4.6055%, up 1.78% Japan at 1.059%, down 0.56%Commodities:Brent Oil Futures (Feb) at $73.57, up 0.52%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $70.11, up 0.04%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $2,663.50, up 0.06%.Cryptocurrencies:Bitcoin at $104,621.29, down 2.35% Ethereum at $3,880.24, down 3.26% XRP (XRP) at $2.58, down 4.48% Solana at $218.14, down 1.40% BNB at $717.80, down 0.37%Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX