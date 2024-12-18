Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - December 18, 2024) - Independence Gold Corp. (TSXV: IGO) (OTCQB: IEGCF) (the "Company" or "Independence") is pleased to provide an update on the winter drilling program currently underway at its 100% owned 3Ts Project. The 3Ts Project is located approximately 185 kilometres ("km") southwest of Prince George, British Columbia and is comprised of seventeen mineral claims covering approximately 8,840 hectares in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia. The project is situated 16 km southwest of Artemis Gold Inc.'s Blackwater Mine and covers a low-sulphidation epithermal quartz- carbonate vein district within which more than nineteen individual mineralized veins, ranging from 50 metres ("m") to more than 1,100 m in strike length and with true widths up to 25 m have been identified.

To date, twelve drill holes have been completed for a total of 3,222m. Ten of the drill holes have focused on the Ted-Mint and Tommy vein systems to obtain additional information for an updated resource model. The remaining two holes included the testing of the continuation of the Ian vein system at depth, and the first exploration drilling of the Alf veins.

Drill core from the completed drill holes has been logged and sent to SGS Labs for analysis. The exploration camp is currently under care and maintenance for the holiday break and operations will resume in early January 2025 with the expanded 10,000m drill program. The drill program is scheduled to run through the winter and into spring 2025.

About Independence

Independence Gold Corp. is a well-financed mineral exploration company with holdings ranging from early-stage grassroots exploration to advanced-stage resource expansion in British Columbia and Yukon. The Company is positioned to add shareholder value through systematic project advancement, while management continues to evaluate additional gold and silver projects for possible acquisition. For additional information, visit the Company's website www.ingold.ca.

Andy Randell, P.Geo., the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed the technical information in this news release.

