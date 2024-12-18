easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 18-Dec-2024 / 13:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification Other Comments Legal Entity level crossing - See Section 9 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 16-Dec-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 17-Dec-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 1.736922 8.196488 9.933410 75296234 or reached Position of previous 1.660721 8.142886 9.803607 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 13147286 1.734448 US2778562098 18752 0.002474 Sub Total 8.A 13166038 1.736922%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 20676 0.002728 Physical Option 17/01/2029 n/a 2502 0.000330 Sub Total 8.B1 23178 0.003058%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 15/01/2025 N/A Cash 27859 0.003675 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 14582 0.001924 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 3442539 0.454155 Swaps 18/03/2025 N/A Cash 5529400 0.729463 Swaps 21/03/2025 N/A Cash 9583494 1.264296 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 20406514 2.692117 Swaps 31/03/2025 N/A Cash 130000 0.017150 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 13559646 1.788848 Swaps 04/07/2025 N/A Cash 3968795 0.523581 Swaps 14/07/2025 N/A Cash 75173 0.009917 Swaps 29/08/2025 N/A Cash 20902 0.002757 Swaps 03/11/2025 N/A Cash 3094732 0.408271 Swaps 22/12/2025 N/A Cash 517642 0.068290 Swaps 30/01/2026 N/A Cash 13705 0.001808 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 375081 0.049482 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 58090 0.007663 Swaps 04/06/2026 N/A Cash 18259 0.002409 Swaps 05/06/2026 N/A Cash 7333 0.000967 Swaps 09/06/2026 N/A Cash 15953 0.002105 Swaps 10/06/2026 N/A Cash 7367 0.000972 Swaps 11/06/2026 N/A Cash 10720 0.001414 Swaps 12/06/2026 N/A Cash 2250 0.000297 Swaps 15/06/2026 N/A Cash 5153 0.000680 Swaps 26/06/2026 N/A Cash 4885 0.000644 Swaps 31/07/2026 N/A Cash 328730 0.043368 Swaps 31/08/2026 N/A Cash 64873 0.008558 Swaps 16/09/2026 N/A Cash 14181 0.001871 Swaps 30/10/2026 N/A Cash 129912 0.017139 Swaps 14/06/2027 N/A Cash 666861 0.087975 Swaps 15/02/2028 N/A Cash 12387 0.001634 Sub Total 8.B2 62107018 8.193430%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 3.242503 3.242879% Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 3.947712 4.037899% Corporation Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

17-Dec-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B7KR2P84 Category Code: HOL TIDM: EZJ LEI Code: 2138001S47XKWIB7TH90 OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications Sequence No.: 366015 EQS News ID: 2054037 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2054037&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ef1066a31-ca00-4e1a-b0a4-374bd7d0face

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 18, 2024 08:00 ET (13:00 GMT)